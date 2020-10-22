Elon Musk Claims Many Improvements For Tesla Cybertruck Before Release

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had another profitable quarter. During the earnings call, CEO Elon Musk was open about many things for the future of Tesla. One update from Musk told us that Cybertruck may be better than the information Tesla has provided us so far.

Answering a question about any Cybertruck updates, Musk said it will be produced at the new Gigafactory Texas, which was expected. Musk said he was recently working in the Tesla design studio working on improvements for the Cybertruck. He claimed there are already many small improvements since the reveal.

"I think it’s going to be better than what we showed," said Musk.

Musk confirmed Tesla is still on target for first deliveries by the end of 2021, but commented that high volume production would be in 2022. Timelines may be pushed back if there are any unforeseen problems in Gigafactory construction or vehicle design and assembly.

Benzinga's Take: Musk has been excited about the Cybertruck for many years, and it seems Tesla is still on track to produce and deliver the vehicle when it first expected. Tesla has been early on goals lately, delivering the Model Y approximately six months early, as well as planning to start deliveries of the seven-seater Y in December, earlier than the 2021 estimate.

Photo courtesy of Tesla