Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Adial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2020 10:37am   Comments
Share:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Avalon GloboCare for global distribution of COVID-19 point-of-care antibody rapid test devices.

Adial develops prescription medications for addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, which is an approved drug for treating nausea and emesis.

Adial Pharmaceuticals shares traded up 7.60% to $1.84 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $4 and a 52-week low of $1.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADIL)

42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
45 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Adial's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com