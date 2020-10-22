Market Overview

Why Progyny's Stock Is Trading Lower In Pre-Market Session
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Pharmacy benefits manager Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) is trading 8.22% lower on thin volume in the pre-market session on Thursday.

The company disclosed in SEC form 4 that TPG Group Holdings, who are more than 10% owners in the company, sold 72,768 shares pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by TPG Biotech III. 

Based on the latest filing, TPG owns 16,448,121 shares after the sale.

Details of other share sales can be found in the Form 4 filings.

Price Action: PGNY shares are trading 8.22% lower to $25 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Why is it moving?News

