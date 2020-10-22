60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares jumped 150.7% to close at $3.76 on Wednesday following a 22% surge on Tuesday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares surged 61.5% to close at $2.68 on Wednesday after the company announced partnership with Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 41.8% to close at $4.65.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) climbed 29.9% to close at $10.81. Organovo, earlier during the month, was granted European patent number EP3126490 titled 'engineered Three-Dimensional Breast Tissue, Adipose Tissue, And Tumor Disease Model.'
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 28.3% to close at $36.50 after the company reported upbeat earnings and sales for the third quarter. The company reported Q3 daily active users climbed 18% year-over-year to 249 million.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) surged 24.4% to close at $2.80. Future FinTech, last month, signed term sheet with Spondula for purchase of 51% of shares of Spondula for $3.06 million.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) gained 23.6% to close at $1.73 after surging over 27% on Tuesday. 9F released H1 results last month.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) climbed 23.4% to close at $22.66 after the company issued strong Q3 preliminary sales results.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) climbed 23.3% to close at $1.80. VOC Energy Trust reported the Trust distribution of net profits for the third quarterly payment period.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) gained 22.2% to close at $2.81.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) gained 20.5% to close at $25.45 after the company announced upbeat Q3 results.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 19.3% to close at $2.60 potentially after its director Timothy Springer reported the purchase of 1,887,696 shares at an average price of $2.30 in a Form 4 filing in Tuesday's after hours.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) surged 18.8% to close at $234.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. DA Davidson maintained WD-40 with a Buy and raised the price target from $233 to $250.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 17.2% to close at $3.07. Sigma Labs is expected to released quarterly earnings today.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 15.5% to close at $2.84. Marathon Patent Group yesterday announced the appointment of Simeon Salzman as Chief Financial Officer.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) rose 15.5% to close at $24.50. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) surged 15.3% to close at $23.58. Cambium Networks yesterday reported successful deployment of new 60 GHz cnWave Solution.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 14.3% to close at $16.80. Beam Global announced plans to deploy solar-powered EV charging infrastructure across San Diego.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 13.9% to close at $1.89.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares gained 12.9% to close at $3.15.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 12.4% to close at $3.98. Riot Blockchain, earlier during October, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) surged 12.1% to close at $105.91. Haemonetics is expected to release Q2 results on November 4.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 11.8% to close at $12.44 after the company reported Q3 results.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) rose 11.1% to close at $7.70.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) rose 9% to close at $49.38 in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised his price target from $45 to $58.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 8.8% to close at $7.29. On October 15, 2020, Carver Bancorp entered into an Investment Agreement with Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation, under which it issued and sold 147,227 shares at a price of $6.62 per share.
- China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) rose 8.5% to close at $33.41.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 8.4% to close at $50.24 in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares rose 7% to close at $2.15 after declining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 6.1% to close at $11.95 after the company reported, based on positive signals of efficacy consistent with disease modification in the PASADENA study, Roche and Prothena plan to advance prasinezumab into a Phase 2b study.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) gained 5.5% to close at $213.07 after the company launched a new service enabling users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) rose 5% to close at $81.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY20 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares tumbled 41.5% to close at $3.00 on Wednesday on profit-taking after the stock rose roughly 160% yesterday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 31% to close at $71.06 following a report suggesting the company sees a Q3 loss of RMB900 million.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares declined 25.9% to close at $3.87 after reporting a drop in quarterly earnings.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) dropped 24.6% to close at $1.84.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 21.6% to close at $68.61 following weakness related to overall market downturn on stimulus concerns.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares dropped 20.9% to close at $16.63. iHuman recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 19.8% to close at $0.89 after rising over 75% on Tuesday.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) fell 18.5% to close at $6.03 after jumping over 30% on Tuesday.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) dropped 17.7% to close at $199.11.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) dropped 17.6% to close at $2.44 after dropping 16% on Tuesday.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) fell 16% to close at $9.75. Codiak BioSciences, last week, priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dipped 16% to close at $ 4.53. The company last week provided the full contents of its SITC abstract for its Phase 1 SURPASS trial.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 15.5% to close at $1.58 after declining over 18% on Tuesday.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) dropped 14.2% to close at $21.52. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Voronoi to secure exclusive rights worldwide — excluding China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan — for the development and commercialization of ORIC-114.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) fell 13.7% to close at $49.37. Laird Superfood, last month, priced its IPO at $22 per share.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares declined 13.6% to close at $92.22 after the company announced positive top-line results from its Phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) dropped 13.1% to close at $26.74.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 13% to close at $83.48 after reporting quarterly results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 13% to close at $1.60 after declining 15% on Tuesday. Hertz announced a new Chief Accounting Officer.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dipped 12.5% to close at $28.43.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 11.9% to close at $1.18 after gaining over 13% on Tuesday. Recon Technology recently said its FY20 sales declined 35.8% year-over-year.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares fell 11.6% to close at $2.02. Aileron Therapeutics, earlier during October, announced a 10.55 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) fell 11% to close at $8.95 after reporting Q2 results.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 10.5% to close at $1.36. Rewalk Robotics shares gained over 20% on Tuesday after the company announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services authorized the company as a medicare provider.
- Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) fell 8.4% to close at $9.73 after Pioneer Natural Resources announced an agreement to buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion in an all-stock transaction.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares fell 8% to close at $3.45 after climbing over 47% on Tuesday.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 6.9% to close at $489.05. Netflix reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company added 2.2 million net memberships during the quarter, versus its own guidance of 2.5 million.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dropped 6.3% to close at $28.87 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $27 price target.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas