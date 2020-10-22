How Are European Markets Doing Today?

Major U.S. indices closed lower on Wednesday with the Dow losing 0.35%, the S&P 500 down 0.22%, and the Nasdaq down 0.28% as U.S stimulus negotiations did not reach a conclusive end. The presidential elections are two weeks away and the investor optimism seems to be diminishing. The Dow futures are trading 0.15% lower and the S&P 500 futures are down 0.17% early Thursday.

All major indices in Europe are falling on Thursday, taking cues from Asia. Rising coronavirus cases in the continent are fueling fears of tighter restrictions, which will affect businesses.

Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark is trading lower by 0.70% at press time, falling for the fourth day straight. The consumer confidence index data for October is due to release on Thursday, with an index decline consensus of minus 15.

London's FTSE 100 is trading at a five-month low, down 0.38%, continuing from its sharp fall of 1.91% on Wednesday. Aerospace, consumer, and energy stocks are down, partially offset by gains in bank shares. The end of the Brexit deadline looms over the United Kingdom as the talks on a trade deal are expected to resume. Investors will be keenly watching the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's speech and the industrial trends data for October. The current month's consumer confidence index data is also scheduled to release late Thursday.

Germany's DAX is trading lower by 0.67%, falling for the fourth day straight. Transport, banks, energy, and software shares are dragging the index lower. Germany's consumer confidence index for November is set to decline to minus 3.1, versus a consensus of minus 2.8, according to the market research institute GfK.

France's CAC 40 index is trading 0.56% lower. All major sectors are trading in red after October's business survey index declined to 93, missing the consensus of 96.

Spain's IBEX index is down by 0.70% in Thursday's session after a 1.67% fall on Wednesday. Technology and consumer shares are pulling the index lower. There are no major economic events scheduled for Thursday.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 0.21% higher to 92.793, after falling for four days. The dollar has gained 0.16% against the Euro to $1.1841 and 0.35% against the Sterling to $1.3098.