Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Full Self-Driving Price To Go Up $2,000 Starting Monday, Musk Says
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2020 5:40am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Full Self-Driving Price To Go Up $2,000 Starting Monday, Musk Says

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that the price of the automaker’s full self-driving feature will be raised by $2,000, starting Monday.

What Happened: “Now that Tesla FSD beta is out in limited release, FSD price (new or upgrade) will go up by ~$2k on Monday,” Musk said on Twitter.

It is not immediately clear if the price increase is applicable to customers outside of the United States. 

Tesla began rolling out the FSD beta version to select users on Tuesday, with what Musk described as a slow and cautious approach. 

Early responses by Tesla owners who have received the update have been positive. Tesla Owners Silicon Valley tweeted a video that showed the vehicle self-driving at night to a Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) store.

Some users also shared glimpses of the beta FSD’s user interface on Twitter.

The software update comes with a note of caution making it clear that the Beta “may do the wrong thing at the worst time,” and urges drivers to keep their hands on the wheel, according to Tesla Owners Silicon Valley.

In July, the Palo Alto, California-based company had raised the price of the FSD software to $8,000. 

Owners can buy the software at the time of the vehicle's purchase or opt-in for an upgrade later.

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 4.46% higher at $441.49 in the pre-market session on Thursday. 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

7 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2020
GMC Hummer EV Vs. Tesla Cybertruck: How Does GM's New Beast Stack Up?
16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tesla Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, On Pace For Profitable Year
How Large Option Traders Are Playing Tesla Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs FSD Full Self-DrivingNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com