Tesla Full Self-Driving Price To Go Up $2,000 Starting Monday, Musk Says

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that the price of the automaker’s full self-driving feature will be raised by $2,000, starting Monday.

What Happened: “Now that Tesla FSD beta is out in limited release, FSD price (new or upgrade) will go up by ~$2k on Monday,” Musk said on Twitter.

It is not immediately clear if the price increase is applicable to customers outside of the United States.

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2020

Tesla began rolling out the FSD beta version to select users on Tuesday, with what Musk described as a slow and cautious approach.

Early responses by Tesla owners who have received the update have been positive. Tesla Owners Silicon Valley tweeted a video that showed the vehicle self-driving at night to a Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) store.

.@elonmusk you mad man. You did it. Full self driving is here. Myself and @tesla_raj minds are blown. pic.twitter.com/BZqiQjzl7g — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 22, 2020

Some users also shared glimpses of the beta FSD’s user interface on Twitter.

This is absolutely incredible what is coming with the FSD BETA! @Tesla gave me the OK to post this on social media. One day soon we will be having self driving cars... so excited to be part of this movement! This is part of the development UI and not final release..sneak peek! pic.twitter.com/vSnkw1rFKa — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

The software update comes with a note of caution making it clear that the Beta “may do the wrong thing at the worst time,” and urges drivers to keep their hands on the wheel, according to Tesla Owners Silicon Valley.

In July, the Palo Alto, California-based company had raised the price of the FSD software to $8,000.

Owners can buy the software at the time of the vehicle's purchase or opt-in for an upgrade later.

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 4.46% higher at $441.49 in the pre-market session on Thursday.