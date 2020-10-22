Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 4:13am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 65,000 from 898,000 in the prior week.
  • Data on existing home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are likely to increase to a 6.2 million unit rate last month versus 6.0 million in August.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After a 1.2% rise in August, analysts expect the index increasing just 0.6% in September.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for October will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to rise to 13 in October from 11 in September.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

