Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 65,000 from 898,000 in the prior week.
- Data on existing home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are likely to increase to a 6.2 million unit rate last month versus 6.0 million in August.
- The index of leading economic indicators for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After a 1.2% rise in August, analysts expect the index increasing just 0.6% in September.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for October will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to rise to 13 in October from 11 in September.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
