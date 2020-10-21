16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also announced it added $5 billion to its buyback program.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $2.25, up from $1.48 year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised the lower end of FY20 EPS guidance and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: CMG) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Align Technology after the company reported positive Q3 earnings results.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The CEO said the company remains optimistic about the eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across markets as well as future growth prospects.
Losers
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading lower despite better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company did not give FY20 guidance due to COVID-19.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
