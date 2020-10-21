Market Overview

Why Zosano Pharma's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2020 2:57pm   Comments
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company announced it received a complete response letter from the FDA for its Qtrypta.

Zosano Pharma is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of various indications.

Zosano Pharma shares traded down 27.14% to 45 cents on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.45 and a 52-week low of 40 cents.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks FDA

