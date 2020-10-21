Market Overview

Why Marin Software's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2020 2:56pm   Comments
Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after traders earlier circulated a 2019 MediaPost article titled "Will Amazon Buy Kenshoo Or Marin Software Following Sizmek Acquisition?"

Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions. The company's enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Marin Software shares traded up 215.33% to $4.73 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.70 and a 52-week low of 77 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

