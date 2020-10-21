Why Marin Software's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after traders earlier circulated a 2019 MediaPost article titled "Will Amazon Buy Kenshoo Or Marin Software Following Sizmek Acquisition?"

Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions. The company's enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Marin Software shares traded up 215.33% to $4.73 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.70 and a 52-week low of 77 cents.