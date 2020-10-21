Why Lithium Americas Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $15 to $13.50 per share.
Lithium Americas is a Canadian resource company. It operates various projects namely Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project in Jujuy, Argentina and Thacker Pass lithium claystone project in Nevada.
Lithium Americas shares traded down 10.94% to $11.15 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.97 and a 52-week low of $1.92.
Latest Ratings for LAC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|Roth Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
