Why Lithium Americas Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2020 2:51pm   Comments
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $15 to $13.50 per share.

Lithium Americas is a Canadian resource company. It operates various projects namely Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project in Jujuy, Argentina and Thacker Pass lithium claystone project in Nevada.

Lithium Americas shares traded down 10.94% to $11.15 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.97 and a 52-week low of $1.92.

Latest Ratings for LAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Roth CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral

