What Uber, Virgin Galactic, Activate CEOs Said At WSJ Tech Live
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2020 5:20pm   Comments
Uber (NYSE: UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said prices will rise 20%-40% in large cities, and will rise to 100% in small cities in California, speaking at the WSJ Tech Live event. 

Khosrowshahi discussed the evolution of the sharing economy, progress on rebuilding trust with local regulators around the world and the path forward for gig economy workers.

Telecom giant AT&T & Inc's (NYSE: T) CEO John Stankey said on Monday that the streaming video service HBO Max is attracting viewers, but is at a disadvantage against tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet. 

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE), said Virgin Orbit has "spent about $1 billion so far," with a budget for four attempts to reach orbit including the one conducted in May.

Branson said that the company is expected to use a spaceplane to transport passengers to the edge of space in the next few months.

During a presentation on Wednesday, Michael Wolf, the chief executive of consulting firm Activate, said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated gaming’s popularity; he said the time spent gaming increased by 29% during the outbreak.

Wolf’s firm predicts the consumer gaming industry will reach a value of $198 billion by 2024.

Photo courtesy of Uber. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: The Wall Street JournalNews Management Events Tech Best of Benzinga

