Why These Social Media Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 12:38pm   Comments
Shares of several social media companies are trading higher in sympathy with Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) after the company reported strong third-quarter earnings results. Snap also reported daily active users grew by 18% year-over-year.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) was trading up 8.33% at $50.21 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $50.33 and a 52-week low of $20.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) was trading up 5.10% at $281.20 per share. The company has a 52-week high of $304.67 and a 52-week low of $137.10.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) was trading up 10.50% at $50.08 per share. The company has a 52-week high of $52.04 and a 52-week low of $10.10.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

