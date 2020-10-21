58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares climbed 139.5% to $3.9750 after the company announced partnership with Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) climbed 104.7% to $3.07 following a 22% surge on Tuesday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 35.4% to $4.44.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) jumped 32.5% to $37.71 after the company reported upbeat earnings and sales for the third quarter. The company reported Q3 daily active users climbed 18% year-over-year to 249 million.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) climbed 23.3% to $26.03 after the company announced upbeat Q3 results.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares surged 21.5% to $3.39.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) gained 17.4% to $2.56 potentially after its director Timothy Springer reported the purchase of 1,887,696 shares at an average price of $2.30 in a Form 4 filing in Tuesday's after hours.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) rose 17.1% to $1.64 after surging over 27% on Tuesday. 9F released H1 results last month.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) gained 17.1% to $1.71. VOC Energy Trust reported the Trust distribution of net profits for the third quarterly payment period.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) surged 17% to $21.50 after the company issued strong Q3 preliminary sales results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 16.6% to $2.8686. Marathon Patent Group yesterday announced the appointment of Simeon Salzman as Chief Financial Officer.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) surged 15.6% to $228.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. DA Davidson maintained WD-40 with a Buy and raised the price target from $233 to $250.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) gained 14.6% to $0.3027 after climbing over 17% on Tuesday.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) surged 14.3% to $23.37. Cambium Networks yesterday reported successful deployment of new 60 GHz cnWave Solution.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) gained 12.5% to $3.23.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) rose 12.7% to $7.81.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares gained 12.1% to $3.44.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 12% to $3.965. Riot Blockchain, earlier during October, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) surged 12% to $105.74. Haemonetics is expected to release Q2 results on November 4.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) rose 10.4% to $50.05 in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised his price target from $45 to $58.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 9.9% to $12.23 after the company reported Q3 results.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) surged 9.7% to $3.1483. NETSOL Technologies has successfully implemented and gone live with its NFS Ascent® Retail Platform for a major global auto captive finance company in China.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares gained 9.1% to $0.5553 after gaining over 10% on Tuesday.
- China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) rose 8.4% to $33.37
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) fell 7% to $9.35 after reporting Q2 results.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 6.8% to $0.2993. Onconova Therapeutics, last month, announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of ON 123300 in China by partner HanX Biopharmaceuticals.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 6.4% to $49.32 in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 6.2% to $11.96 after the company reported, based on positive signals of efficacy consistent with disease modification in the PASADENA study, Roche and Prothena plan to advance prasinezumab into a Phase 2b study.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares rose 5.5% to $2.12 after declining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 5.4% to $1.75.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 5.1% to $7.04. On October 15, 2020, Carver Bancorp entered into an Investment Agreement with Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation, under which it issued and sold 147,227 shares at a price of $6.62 per share.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) gained 4.8% to $66.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised its buyback to $500 million.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) gained 4.7% to $211.38 after the company launched a new service enabling users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) rose 3.1% to $80.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY20 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares dipped 52.1% to $2.46 on profit-taking after the stock rose roughly 160% yesterday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares tumbled 27.4% to $74.73 following a report suggesting the company sees a Q3 loss of RMB900 million.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares fell 26.3% to $3.85 after reporting a drop in quarterly earnings.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) fell 25.4% to $1.82.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares declined 18.1% to $3.07 after climbing over 47% on Tuesday.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 17.6% to $0.9151 after rising over 75% on Tuesday.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 16% to $1.57 after declining over 18% on Tuesday.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) dropped 14.9% to $6.30 after jumping over 30% on Tuesday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares declined 14.5% to $91.25. CRISPR Therapeutics announced positive top-line results from its Phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 14.3% to $82.32 after reporting quarterly results.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares dipped 14.2% to $1.9644. Aileron Therapeutics, earlier during October, announced a 10.55 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 14.1% to $1.58 after declining 15% on Tuesday. Hertz announced a new Chief Accounting Officer.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) dropped 13.8% to $2.55 after dropping 16% on Tuesday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 12.6% to $1.0050. Iterum Therapeutics surged over 35% on Tuesday after the company announced it will present data from phase 3 trials in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections at IDWeek 2020.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 12.4% to $4.16 after dipping more than 40% on Tuesday.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares dropped 11% to $18.70. iHuman recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 10.5% to $1.36. Rewalk Robotics shares gained over 20% on Tuesday after the company announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services authorized the company as a medicare provider.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) dropped 10.4% to $22.47. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Voronoi to secure exclusive rights worldwide — excluding China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan — for the development and commercialization of ORIC-114.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dipped 9.9% to $29.25.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 9.6% to $1.2099 after gaining over 13% on Tuesday. Recon Technology recently said its FY20 sales declined 35.8% year-over-year.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 8.1% to $2.8950 after the company filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $25 million.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dropped 6.3% to $28.88 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $27 price target.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 6.1% to $493.32. Netflix reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company added 2.2 million net memberships during the quarter, versus its own guidance of 2.5 million.
- Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) fell 3.4% to $10.27 after Pioneer Natural Resources announced an agreement to buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion in an all-stock transaction.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas