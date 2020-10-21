Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 10:15am
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 74 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA).
  • Tengasco, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TGC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 10112.2% to hit its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares hit a yearly high of $314.00. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $478.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $229.75. Shares traded up 0.61%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $178.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.48%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $231.53 with a daily change of up 2.04%.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $293.28. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 27.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.85 for a change of up 27.21%.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.39. The stock was up 10.02% for the day.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares set a new yearly high of $50.34 this morning. The stock was up 8.05% on the session.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.40 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares hit a yearly high of $119.08. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.97 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares set a new yearly high of $93.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares hit a yearly high of $51.81. The stock traded up 13.09% on the session.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.50.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $396.53.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares set a new yearly high of $568.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.78. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 1.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $300.33.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.29. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
  • Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.94 for a change of down 1.02%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.91%.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.65%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.50. The stock traded up 5.38% on the session.
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares set a new yearly high of $195.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.
  • Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $188.21. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares hit a yearly high of $103.54. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.28. The stock was up 4.54% for the day.
  • Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.67.
  • Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.58 on Wednesday, moving up 1.92%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares hit a yearly high of $61.80. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • TFI International (NYSE: TFII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.76. Shares traded up 1.2%.
  • Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares were down 7.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.20 for a change of down 7.6%.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.42. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.38 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
  • Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares hit $86.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares hit $231.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.86%.
  • PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $134.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
  • Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.33. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.77%.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.53. Shares traded up 1.62%.
  • Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 5.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.60.
  • Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares broke to $29.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.28 on Wednesday, moving up 5.19%.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.12. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) shares set a new yearly high of $2.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.53% on the session.
  • Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.78. The stock traded up 23.88% on the session.
  • Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.37 for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit a yearly high of $36.28. The stock traded up 10.02% on the session.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.54%.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.84.
  • Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares hit a yearly high of $37.40. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.29. The stock traded down 0.88% on the session.
  • Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares broke to $11.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares broke to $13.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.28%.
  • South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.15. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit $22.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.95. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.88.
  • Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.63. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: ISDR) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.74.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares were up 10112.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.26 for a change of up 10112.2%.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.25. The stock traded up 6.75% on the session.
  • Tengasco, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TGC) shares were up 219.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.36.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

