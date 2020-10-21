Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 74 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA).
- Tengasco, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TGC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 10112.2% to hit its new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares hit a yearly high of $314.00. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $478.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $229.75. Shares traded up 0.61%.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $178.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.48%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $231.53 with a daily change of up 2.04%.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $293.28. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 27.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.85 for a change of up 27.21%.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.39. The stock was up 10.02% for the day.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares set a new yearly high of $50.34 this morning. The stock was up 8.05% on the session.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.40 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares hit a yearly high of $119.08. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.97 for a change of up 0.96%.
- Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares set a new yearly high of $93.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares hit a yearly high of $51.81. The stock traded up 13.09% on the session.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.50.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $396.53.
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares set a new yearly high of $568.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.78. Shares traded up 0.05%.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 1.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $300.33.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.29. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.94 for a change of down 1.02%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.91%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.65%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.50. The stock traded up 5.38% on the session.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares set a new yearly high of $195.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $188.21. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares hit a yearly high of $103.54. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.28. The stock was up 4.54% for the day.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.67.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.58 on Wednesday, moving up 1.92%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares hit a yearly high of $61.80. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.76. Shares traded up 1.2%.
- Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares were down 7.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.20 for a change of down 7.6%.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.42. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.38 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares hit $86.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares hit $231.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.86%.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $134.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.33. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.77%.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.53. Shares traded up 1.62%.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 5.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.60.
- Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares broke to $29.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.28 on Wednesday, moving up 5.19%.
- James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.12. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) shares set a new yearly high of $2.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.53% on the session.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.78. The stock traded up 23.88% on the session.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.37 for a change of up 0.22%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit a yearly high of $36.28. The stock traded up 10.02% on the session.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.54%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.84.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares hit a yearly high of $37.40. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.29. The stock traded down 0.88% on the session.
- Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares broke to $11.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares broke to $13.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.28%.
- South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.15. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit $22.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.95. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.88.
- Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.63. Shares traded up 0.25%.
- Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: ISDR) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.74.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares were up 10112.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.26 for a change of up 10112.2%.
- Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.25. The stock traded up 6.75% on the session.
- Tengasco, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TGC) shares were up 219.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.36.
