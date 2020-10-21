Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 74 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA).

(NYSE: BABA). Tengasco, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TGC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(AMEX: TGC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 10112.2% to hit its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares hit a yearly high of $314.00. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

(NYSE: BABA) shares hit a yearly high of $314.00. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $478.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%.

(NYSE: TMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $478.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $229.75. Shares traded up 0.61%.

(NYSE: DHR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $229.75. Shares traded up 0.61%. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $178.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.48%.

(NYSE: UPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $178.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.48%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $231.53 with a daily change of up 2.04%.

(NYSE: EL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $231.53 with a daily change of up 2.04%. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $293.28. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.

(NYSE: FDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $293.28. The stock was up 1.48% for the day. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 27.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.85 for a change of up 27.21%.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 27.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.85 for a change of up 27.21%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.39. The stock was up 10.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.39. The stock was up 10.02% for the day. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares set a new yearly high of $50.34 this morning. The stock was up 8.05% on the session.

(NYSE: TWTR) shares set a new yearly high of $50.34 this morning. The stock was up 8.05% on the session. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.40 with a daily change of up 1.42%.

(NYSE: SCCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.40 with a daily change of up 1.42%. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares hit a yearly high of $119.08. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session.

(NYSE: APH) shares hit a yearly high of $119.08. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.97 for a change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE: KKR) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.97 for a change of up 0.96%. Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares set a new yearly high of $93.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.

(NYSE: BLL) shares set a new yearly high of $93.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares hit a yearly high of $51.81. The stock traded up 13.09% on the session.

(NYSE: PINS) shares hit a yearly high of $51.81. The stock traded up 13.09% on the session. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.50.

(NYSE: ADM) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.50. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.

(NYSE: FCX) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $396.53.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $396.53. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares set a new yearly high of $568.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MKTX) shares set a new yearly high of $568.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.78. Shares traded up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ: IMMU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.78. Shares traded up 0.05%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 1.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $300.33.

(NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 1.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $300.33. Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.29. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EXPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.29. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session. Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%.

(NYSE: AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.94 for a change of down 1.02%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.94 for a change of down 1.02%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.91%.

(NYSE: GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.91%. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.65%.

(NYSE: CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.65%. Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.50. The stock traded up 5.38% on the session.

(NYSE: AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.50. The stock traded up 5.38% on the session. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares set a new yearly high of $195.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IPGP) shares set a new yearly high of $195.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day. Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $188.21. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $188.21. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares hit a yearly high of $103.54. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LECO) shares hit a yearly high of $103.54. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.28. The stock was up 4.54% for the day.

(NYSE: AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.28. The stock was up 4.54% for the day. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.67.

(NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.67. Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.58 on Wednesday, moving up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.58 on Wednesday, moving up 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.

(NYSE: PAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day. Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares hit a yearly high of $61.80. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

(NYSE: TKR) shares hit a yearly high of $61.80. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session. TFI International (NYSE: TFII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.76. Shares traded up 1.2%.

(NYSE: TFII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $49.76. Shares traded up 1.2%. Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ: INSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.57%. JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares were down 7.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.20 for a change of down 7.6%.

(NYSE: JKS) shares were down 7.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.20 for a change of down 7.6%. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.42. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.42. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.38 with a daily change of up 1.06%.

(NASDAQ: STAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.38 with a daily change of up 1.06%. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares hit $86.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ: GTLS) shares hit $86.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares hit $231.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.86%.

(NASDAQ: WDFC) shares hit $231.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.86%. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.

(NYSE: PJT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $134.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.

(NYSE: GPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $134.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.33. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.

(NYSE: ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.33. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.77%.

(NYSE: ABG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.77%. Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.53. Shares traded up 1.62%.

(NYSE: SSTK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.53. Shares traded up 1.62%. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 5.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.60.

(NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 5.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.60. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares broke to $29.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ: ATSG) shares broke to $29.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.28 on Wednesday, moving up 5.19%.

(NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.28 on Wednesday, moving up 5.19%. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.12. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ: JRVR) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.12. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) shares set a new yearly high of $2.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.53% on the session.

(AMEX: NGD) shares set a new yearly high of $2.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.53% on the session. Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.78. The stock traded up 23.88% on the session.

(NYSE: CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.78. The stock traded up 23.88% on the session. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.37 for a change of up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.37 for a change of up 0.22%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit a yearly high of $36.28. The stock traded up 10.02% on the session.

(NYSE: PHR) shares hit a yearly high of $36.28. The stock traded up 10.02% on the session. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.54%.

(NYSE: HBM) shares hit $5.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.54%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.84.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.84. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares hit a yearly high of $37.40. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NTGR) shares hit a yearly high of $37.40. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.29. The stock traded down 0.88% on the session.

(NYSE: NLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.29. The stock traded down 0.88% on the session. Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares broke to $11.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE: TCS) shares broke to $11.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares broke to $13.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.28%.

(NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares broke to $13.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.28%. South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.15. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SMMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.15. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session. Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit $22.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.

(NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit $22.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.95. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

(NYSE: HBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.95. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%.

(NYSE: CHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%. VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42.

(NASDAQ: VOXX) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%.

(NASDAQ: LCUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ: TA) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.88.

(NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.88. Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.63. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(AMEX: ACU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.63. Shares traded up 0.25%. Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: ISDR) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.74.

(AMEX: ISDR) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.74. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares were up 10112.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.26 for a change of up 10112.2%.

(NASDAQ: GLBS) shares were up 10112.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.26 for a change of up 10112.2%. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.25. The stock traded up 6.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ: JCTCF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.25. The stock traded up 6.75% on the session. Tengasco, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TGC) shares were up 219.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.36.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.