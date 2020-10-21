Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 21 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: BXRX). KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ: KBLM)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 15.34% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded up 0.13%.

(NYSE: PGRE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.36. Shares traded down 2.37%. GEO Gr (NYSE: GEO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.80 and moving down 2.46%.

(NASDAQ: ICPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day. CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares moved down 3.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40, drifting down 3.2%.

(NASDAQ: ALEC) shares set a new yearly low of $9.21 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.01 this morning. The stock later traded up 1.32% on the session.

(NYSE: TK) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock traded down 4.45%. Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 10.09%.

(NYSE: GEN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.49. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KBLM) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Wednesday, moving down 15.34%. HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.