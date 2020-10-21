Market Overview

GMC Hummer EV Vs. Tesla Cybertruck: How Does GM's New Beast Stack Up?

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 7:01pm   Comments
GMC Hummer EV Vs. Tesla Cybertruck: How Does GM's New Beast Stack Up?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) unveiled the highly anticipated GMC Hummer EV this week.

While the Hummer retains its brand image and sports impressive specs compared to its namesake, it doesn't hold up as well on paper next to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) forthcoming Cybertruck. Many anticipated that GM was aiming to compete with the Cybertruck, but spec for spec, there's really no comparison. 

The table below compares the most expensive Hummer EV Edition 1 to the most expensive Tesla Cybertruck:

  Tri-Motor Cybertruck   Hummer EV Edition 1
0-60 <2.9 Seconds   3 Seconds
Electric Range (Miles) 500+   350+
Autonomy Tesla FSD   GM Supercruise
Price

$69,900 (+$8,000 for Full Self Driving Option)

   $112,595   
Motors 3   3
HP/Torque Unspecified   1,000/11,500
Fast Charging 250kW+   350kW
Bed 6.5ft   5ft
Release Date Late 2021   Fall 2021
Towing 14,000+ lbs   Unspecified

Not only are the specs of the Hummer less impressive in most categories, but the Hummer is also significantly more expensive.

In fact, the lowest-cost tier of the new Hummer is still more expensive than the top-tier Cybertruck. It comes in at $80,000, only has 250 miles of range, two motors, and won't be available until 2024.

Compare that to Tesla's lowest-priced Cybertruck, advertised at $40,000 with a single motor and 250 miles of range and available in 2022. 

The all-electric Hummer does have one huge advantage: a following. Hummer is an extremely popular brand, with a loyal fan base. The Hummer also looks to be an off-road beast, something that remains to be seen for the Cybertruck. 

Photo courtesy of GM.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cybertruck electric vehicles EVs GMC Hummer EVNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

