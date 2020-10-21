GMC Hummer EV Vs. Tesla Cybertruck: How Does GM's New Beast Stack Up?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) unveiled the highly anticipated GMC Hummer EV this week.

While the Hummer retains its brand image and sports impressive specs compared to its namesake, it doesn't hold up as well on paper next to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) forthcoming Cybertruck. Many anticipated that GM was aiming to compete with the Cybertruck, but spec for spec, there's really no comparison.

The table below compares the most expensive Hummer EV Edition 1 to the most expensive Tesla Cybertruck:

Tri-Motor Cybertruck Hummer EV Edition 1 0-60 <2.9 Seconds 3 Seconds Electric Range (Miles) 500+ 350+ Autonomy Tesla FSD GM Supercruise Price $69,900 (+$8,000 for Full Self Driving Option) $112,595 Motors 3 3 HP/Torque Unspecified 1,000/11,500 Fast Charging 250kW+ 350kW Bed 6.5ft 5ft Release Date Late 2021 Fall 2021 Towing 14,000+ lbs Unspecified

Not only are the specs of the Hummer less impressive in most categories, but the Hummer is also significantly more expensive.

In fact, the lowest-cost tier of the new Hummer is still more expensive than the top-tier Cybertruck. It comes in at $80,000, only has 250 miles of range, two motors, and won't be available until 2024.

Compare that to Tesla's lowest-priced Cybertruck, advertised at $40,000 with a single motor and 250 miles of range and available in 2022.

The all-electric Hummer does have one huge advantage: a following. Hummer is an extremely popular brand, with a loyal fan base. The Hummer also looks to be an off-road beast, something that remains to be seen for the Cybertruck.

Photo courtesy of GM.