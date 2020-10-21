Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Abbott's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) rose by 8.51% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Abbott Laboratories has.

Abbott Laboratories's Debt

According to the Abbott Laboratories’s most recent balance sheet as reported on July 29, 2020, total debt is at $19.68 billion, with $18.18 billion in long-term debt and $1.50 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $4.76 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $14.92 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Abbott Laboratories’s $68.78 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.29. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABT)

Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Netflix Profit Misses Views
7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2020
Abbott Laboratories's Earnings Outlook
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Guggenheim's Bristol-Myers Call
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com