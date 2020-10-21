60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares jumped 47.6% to close at $3.75 on Tuesday in sympathy with the overall market amid macro optimism on US stimulus hopes. Dragon Victory International shares surged 56% on Monday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares climbed 46.1% to close at $3.17 on Tuesday after the company announced a definitive merger agreement to combine its business with Cytocom in an all-stock transaction.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 39.4% to close at $0.9620 after the company announced it has become entitled to receive a $15 million milestone payment from Biogen.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) surged 35.3% to close at $1.15 after the company announced it will present data from phase 3 trials in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections at IDWeek 2020.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) climbed 30.7% to close at $7.40 after surging over 34% on Monday.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 22.3% to close at $4.17. The company said that on Oct. 16 it had received an unsolicited offer to enter into a License Agreement for the LIQ861 and has postponed its special meeting in order to fully consider the offer.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) gained 21.5% to close at $11.63. VOXX International, last week, reported a profit for the second quarter.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 20.6% to close at $1.52 after the company announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services authorized the company as a medicare provider.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 19.8% to close at $3.15 after declining around 15% on Monday.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) gained 18.6% to close at $5.74. O2Micro International, earlier during the month, issued Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares gained 17.8% to close at $32.40.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares rose 17.4% to close at $4.2950 after the company announced positive results from the first Phase 2 study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) surged 17.2% to close at $2.59.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) gained 16.7% to close at $0.4165.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) climbed 16.5% to close at $5.51 as the company reported that total student starts for the third quarter surged 15% year-over-year.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 16.1% to close at $2.59.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) climbed 15.8% to close at $92.64 as the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and lifted its full-year guidance.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 15.8% to close at $87.55 in sympathy with the overall market amid investor hopes of a coronavirus stimulus deal being reached by today's deadline. Markets also gained after Moderna indicated its coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use by December.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) rose 15.1% to close at $6.42.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) gained 14.9% to close at $3.63.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) surged 14.6% to close at $241.99. On Monday, Roth Capital maintained Daqo New Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $220.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) gained 14.5% to close at $22.97. Wedbush initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $25.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) rose 14.5% to close at $5.75 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) gained 13.8% to close at $7.33.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 12.3% to close at $2.28.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares gained 10% to close at $3.64 after the company raised Q4 sales outlook.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 9.4% to close at $19.08.
- Kohl's Corporation (NASDAQ: KSS) gained 6.6% to close at $20.65 potentially after the company released an investor presentation showing its new strategic framework, including a focus on its Active, Women and Beauty businesses.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) rose 5.9% to close at $87.00 after the company after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also issued strong earnings guidance.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) rose 5.3% to close at $12.37 after reporting a 99% surge in net income for the third quarter.
- Inventiva S.A. (NYSE: IVA) rose 4.2% to close at $14.15 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for its clinical-stage asset odiparci.
Losers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 42% to close at $0.0754 on Tuesday after the company reported a 1-for-100 stock split, effective October 21st, 2020.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 41.7% to close at $4.75 after climbing around 294% on Monday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares tumbled 40.2% to close at $1.58 on Tuesday after the company issued commercial and corporate update. The company announced a warrant exercise and exchange, which is expected to result in the issuance of approximately 9.8 million shares of common stock.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares fell 29.6% to close at $0.40 after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering. Isoray said Monday it terminated a previous Equity Distribution Agreement with Oppenheimer & Co.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) dropped 22.4% to close at $14.21. Wins Finance, earlier during the month, said direct financing lease interest income was $3.8 million for six months ended December 31, 2019.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 19% to close at $0.9399 as the company received NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement extension.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 18.3% to close at $1.87 after surging over 108% on Monday.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) fell 18% to close at $10.15.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares fell 17.4% to close at $1.80. Aurora Mobile last week said it will receive RMB17.24 million in special support funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as a part of strategic emerging industries development program.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) declined 16.4% to close at $2.96 after surging 42% on Monday.
- Interpace Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) fell 16% to close at $3.35 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 15.6% to close at $2.11 after the company disclosed final repositioning steps.
- BOQI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 15.3% to close at $2.27. BOQI International Medical shares jumped 38% on Monday after the company reported second-quarter results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 15.2% to close at $1.84. Hertz announced a new Chief Accounting Officer.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dipped 14.6% to close at $3.74 after disclosing a $200 million ADS offering.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 14.5% to close at $2.18. The9 changed the ratio of ordinary shares each ADS represents from 3 to 30.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 14% to close at $1.23 after gaining over 31% on Monday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) dropped 13.5% to close at $6.67. On Monday, Edesa Biotech announced it has received clearance from the FDA to begin the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 clinical study of its investigational drug, EB05, for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) fell 13.3% to close at $2.60.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) tumbled 13% to close at $5.00.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) shares declined 12.9% to close at $4.07. Oblong, earlier during the month, announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 12.7% to close at $3.09. AMC Entertainment shares climbed over 16% on Monday after the company announced it will resume operations at many theatres in the state of New York.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 12.1% to close at $0.0804 after declining 7% on Monday. Naked Brand Group, last week, filed for a shelf offering of up to 47.4 million shares by a selling shareholder.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) declined 9.9% to close at $2.63.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 6.5% to close at $117.37 after reporting Q3 results.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) fell 6.3% to close at $1.05 after gaining over 22% on Monday.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) shares fell 6.2% to close at $34.10 after the company announced downbeat Q3 results.
- Blue Hat Interactv Entrtnmnt Technlgy (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 6.1% to close at $0.9110. Blue Hat shares gained 9% on Monday after the company reported cooperation with six China-based Kindergartens to utilize 'augmented reality immersive classes.'
- Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 6% to close at $2.22. Midatech Pharma shares surged 18% on Monday after the company disclosed headline results of MTX110 Phase I DIPG study.
