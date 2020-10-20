16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it partnered with The Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q3 DAUs of 249 million, up 18% year over year.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and an increase in DAUs.
- Facebook (NYSE: FB) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and an increase in DAUs.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and an increase in DAUs.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for its novel concentrated diazepam formulation (XP-0863) for injection.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- The Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.41, up from $0.08 year-over-year and better-than-expected sales results.
- Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported, based on positive signals of efficacy consistent with disease modification in the PASADENA study, Roche and Prothena plan to advance prasinezumab into a Phase 2b study.
- Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
Losers
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company reported it added 2.2 million net memberships in Q3 compared to the company's 2.5 million guidance.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Netflix after the company traded lower on its Q3 earnings results and guidance.
- Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) shares are trading lower after Pioneer Natural Resources announced an agreement to buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion in an all-stock transaction.
- Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
