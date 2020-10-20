Market Overview

16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2020 5:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it partnered with The Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q3 DAUs of 249 million, up 18% year over year.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and an increase in DAUs.
  • Facebook (NYSE: FB)  shares are trading higher in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and an increase in DAUs.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Snap after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and an increase in DAUs.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for its novel concentrated diazepam formulation (XP-0863) for injection.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • The Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.41, up from $0.08 year-over-year and better-than-expected sales results.
  • Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported, based on positive signals of efficacy consistent with disease modification in the PASADENA study, Roche and Prothena plan to advance prasinezumab into a Phase 2b study.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.

Losers

  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company reported it added 2.2 million net memberships in Q3 compared to the company's 2.5 million guidance.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Netflix after the company traded lower on its Q3 earnings results and guidance.
  • Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) shares are trading lower after Pioneer Natural Resources announced an agreement to buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion in an all-stock transaction.
  • Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

