Tom Keane Discusses Microsoft's Recent Partnership With SpaceX

CNBC's "Market Exclusive" on Tuesday hosted Tom Keane, corporate Vice President of Azure Global - Microsoft Azure, as he discussed the company's partnership with SpaceX.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced it's partnering with SpaceX to connect the Azure cloud computing network to the growing Starlink satellite internet service offered by Elon Musk’s company.

Keane says the partnership with SpaceX will allow customers to connect anywhere on the planet. He says many customers are requesting to connect anywhere on the planet from the edge to the cloud and the company is taking steps in making that happen.

Despite the pandemic, Keane mentions the company has constantly been hiring people while helping customers all over the earth and are full steam ahead. He also mentions Microsoft has made other partnerships with other companies to make this the most efficient product.