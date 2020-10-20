Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tom Keane Discusses Microsoft's Recent Partnership With SpaceX

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Tom Keane Discusses Microsoft's Recent Partnership With SpaceX

CNBC's "Market Exclusive" on Tuesday hosted Tom Keane, corporate Vice President of Azure Global - Microsoft Azure, as he discussed the company's partnership with SpaceX.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced it's partnering with SpaceX to connect the Azure cloud computing network to the growing Starlink satellite internet service offered by Elon Musk’s company.

Keane says the partnership with SpaceX will allow customers to connect anywhere on the planet. He says many customers are requesting to connect anywhere on the planet from the edge to the cloud and the company is taking steps in making that happen. 

Despite the pandemic, Keane mentions the company has constantly been hiring people while helping customers all over the earth and are full steam ahead. He also mentions Microsoft has made other partnerships with other companies to make this the most efficient product.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

DoJ Officially Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google
Tech Sector: Silver Linings For Cloud, Chips, And Subscriptions In Earnings?
COVID-19 Has Sent The Need For Chatbots Skyrocketing. Is The Technology Ready?
Gaming And eSports Stocks Continue To Thrive In The Pandemic Market
Google To Make Its Slack, Teams Rival Service Chat Available For Free Next Year
Bill Gates Says Tech Giants Should Be Probed Separately If Regulators 'Want To Get Serious' About Antitrust Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC SpaceX Tom KeaneNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com