50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares jumped 105.5% to $4.46 after the company announced a definitive merger agreement to combine its business with Cytocom in an all-stock transaction.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares gained 52% to $5.56 after the company announced positive results from the first Phase 2 study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 50.7% to $1.04 after the company announced it has become entitled to receive a $15 million milestone payment from Biogen.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) jumped 36.6% to $1.1614 after the company announced it will present data from phase 3 trials in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections at IDWeek 2020.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 26.5% to $2.821.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares gained 25.7% to $2.74. Aurora Mobile last week said it will receive RMB17.24 million in special support funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as a part of strategic emerging industries development program.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) gained 17.5% to $6.65 after surging over 34% on Monday.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) surged 16.4% to $11.14. VOXX International, last week, reported a profit for the second quarter.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) rose 16.4% to $93.13 as the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and lifted its full-year guidance.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 15.2% to $3.03 after declining around 15% on Monday.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) jumped 15.4% to $1.4543 after the company announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services authorized the company as a medicare provider.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares rose 15% to $31.62.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) climbed 14.8% to $23.02. Wedbush initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $25.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 14.4% to $3.90. The company said that on Oct. 16 it had received an unsolicited offer to enter into a License Agreement for the LIQ861 and has postponed its special meeting in order to fully consider the offer.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) surged 14.2% to $5.53. O2Micro International, earlier during the month, issued Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) gained 13% to $19.70.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 12.5% to $1.3384 after climbing 19% on Monday. Uxin, earlier during October, raised $25 million in two private placements.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) gained 11.3% to $5.26 as the company reported that total student starts for the third quarter surged 15% year-over-year.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) rose 8.2% to $88.93 after the company after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also issued strong earnings guidance.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares rose 7.9% to $3.57 after the company raised Q4 sales outlook.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) gained 7.4% to $5.39 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Kohl's Corporation (NASDAQ: KSS) surged 7.2% to $20.77 potentially after the company released an investor presentation showing its new strategic framework, including a focus on its Active, Women and Beauty businesses.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 7% to $0.3819.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 6.1% to $1.3901. Staffing 360 Solutions, last month, completed sale of firstPRO recruitment business unit for $3.3 million in cash.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) rose 6.1% to $12.47 after reporting a 99% surge in net income for the third quarter.
- Inventiva S.A. (NYSE: IVA) rose 5.2% to $14.30 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for its clinical-stage asset odiparci.
- (NASDAQ: ATEC) gained 5.1% to $10.38 after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $13 price target.
Losers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares dipped 37.4% to $1.6525 after the company issued commercial and corporate update. The company announced a warrant exercise and exchange, which is expected to result in the issuance of approximately 9.8 million shares of common stock.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 36.4% to $0.0826 after the company reported a 1-for-100 stock split, effective October 21st, 2020.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 31% to $1.58 after surging over 108% on Monday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 29.5% to $5.75 after climbing around 294% on Monday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares tumbled 20.9% to $0.4492 after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering. Isoray said Monday it terminated a previous Equity Distribution Agreement with Oppenheimer & Co.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 15.8% to $2.98 after surging 42% on Monday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 15.3% to $2.16. The9 changed the ratio of ordinary shares each ADS represents from 3 to 30.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) fell 15.3% to $2.15 after surging 56% on Monday.
- BOQI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 13.1% to $2.33. BOQI International Medical shares jumped 38% on Monday after the company reported second-quarter results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 13.1% to $3.075. AMC Entertainment shares climbed over 16% on Monday after the company announced it will resume operations at many theatres in the state of New York.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 13% to $1.01 as the company received NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement extension.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 12.6% to $1.25 after gaining over 31% on Monday.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 12.6% to $0.08 after declining 7% on Monday. Naked Brand Group, last week, filed for a shelf offering of up to 47.4 million shares by a selling shareholder.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) dipped 12.3% to $10.85.
- Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 10.5% to $2.1110. Midatech Pharma shares surged 18% on Monday after the company disclosed headline results of MTX110 Phase I DIPG study.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 10.4% to $2.2401 after the company disclosed final repositioning steps.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dipped 9.5% to $2.00.
- Interpace Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) dropped 9.3% to $3.62 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) fell 9.3% to $1.02 after gaining over 22% on Monday.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 6.3% to $117.61 after reporting Q3 results.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares fell 6.1% to $1.7380. Happiness Biotech, earlier during the month, reported receipt of FDA registration for its hand sanitizer.
- Blue Hat Interactv Entrtnmnt Technlgy (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 5.9% to $0.9131. Blue Hat shares gained 9% on Monday after the company reported cooperation with six China-based Kindergartens to utilize 'augmented reality immersive classes.'
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) shares fell 3.8% to $35.00 after the company announced downbeat Q3 results.
