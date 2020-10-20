Why Aptinyx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported Phase 2 clinical data evaluating NYX-783 in PTSD. NYX-783 showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy results and the company expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021.

Aptinyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders.

Aptinyx shares traded up 43.99% to $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.47 and a 52-week low of $1.60.