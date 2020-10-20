Market Overview

Why Globus Maritime's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2020 11:09am   Comments
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported a 1-for-100 stock split, effective Oct. 21.

Globus Maritime is a dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services internationally. The company owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargos.

Globus Maritime shares traded down 33.38% to 8 cents on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.01 and a 52-week low of 8 cents.

