Why Globus Maritime's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported a 1-for-100 stock split, effective Oct. 21.
Globus Maritime is a dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services internationally. The company owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargos.
Globus Maritime shares traded down 33.38% to 8 cents on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.01 and a 52-week low of 8 cents.
