10 Grocery Trends Whole Foods Expects In 2021
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 2:08pm   Comments
Grocer Whole Foods released its annual predictions of the top 10 food trends to look out for in 2021. Here are the trends the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-owned grocer is expecting to dominate pantries next year. 

1. Well-Being: Superfoods, probiotics and other health and wellness supplements will dominate ingredients. Food makers are already adding functional ingredients like vitamin C and adaptogens, but consumers are demanding more.

2. Fancy Breakfast During The Week: More people are working from home, and this creates the ideal opportunity for fancy breakfasts during the week. Think pancakes or sous vide egg bites to start a Tuesday.

3. Back To The Basics: Pasta, sauces, spices and other basic items will "never be boring again" as food makers add new twists.

4. Coffee: Coffee will expand beyond the mug to granolas, smoothie boosters, yogurt, bars and even alcohol.

5. Adult Food For Babies: Gone are the days of basic baby food. Welcome instead purple carrots, omega-3-rich flaxseed baby food pouches and much more.

6. Sustainability: Packaged food products will make use of underused parts of an ingredient to reduce waste.

7. New Oils: Walnut and pumpkin seed oils will gain in popularity, as consumers want alternatives to boring olive oil.

8. Booze: Alcoholic kombucha could be the next big alcohol trend.

9. Falafel 2.0: Chickpea's era of being associated exclusively with falafel is over. Instead, chickpea flour, chickpea cereal and chickpea tofu will take over.

10. Jerky: Fruit that is dried at its peak freshness will create healthy and tasty jerky-style snacks.

Photo courtesy of Whole Foods. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

