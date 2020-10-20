Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 4:59am   Comments
Share:
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares climbed 293.7% to close at $8.15 on Monday after climbing over 55% on Friday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares gained 91.3% to close at $4.40.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 79.2% to close at $1.41.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) gained 55.8% to close at $2.54 after declining over 15% on Friday.
  • BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC) shares gained 45.4% to close at $88.69 after the company announced it would be acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals for $88.50 per share in cash.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares rose 41.6% to close at $3.54.
  • Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) shares surged 34.9% to close at $13.44 after the company agreed be acquired for $13.50 per share in cash..
  • Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) shares gained 34.4% to close at $5.66 after gaining 18% on Friday.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares rose 28.4% to close at $5.75.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares surged 20.9% to close at $16.44 after the company posted a 53% year-over-year rise in Q3 sales.
  • Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NASDAQ: AAMC) rose 19.8% to close at $23.87.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares gained 19.2% to close at $3.41. Liquidia announced postponement of special meeting of stockholders.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares surged 18.7% to close at $4.50.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) surged 18.1% to close at $4.83. MoneyGram recently reported a partnership with PayMaya Philippines to launch new digital capability to allow customers to send money from US to Philippines through visa direct.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) surged 18% to close at $2.36 after the company disclosed headline results of MTX110 Phase I DIPG study.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 17.2% to close at $4.71. Aurora Cannabis recently opted to part ways with Australia-based Cann Group. The Canadian cannabis company sold its 12% stake via off-market trades "to a small number of undisclosed buyers."
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 16.6% to close at $6.48. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) climbed 16.5% to close at $3.54 after the company announced it will resume operations at many theatres in the state of New York.
  • South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: SMMC) rose 15.6% to close at $11.96 after the company announced it acquired Billtrust for $1.3 billion.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) surged 15.4% to close at $15.94 after the company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its's COVID-19 test which can be conducted at-home.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares gained 15.1% to close at $3.67.
  • Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) gained 14.2% to close at $4.67. Oblong, earlier during the month, announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
  • Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) surged 13.9% to close at $20.86.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 13.3% to close at $5.64 after the company announced it plans to acquire BioSpecifics for $88.50 per share in cash.
  • Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) gained 12.3% to close at $16.11 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $18 per share.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) surged 12.3% to close at $2.4588. Condor Hospitality recently signed a settlement agreement with NHT Parties concerning the terminated merger agreement.
  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) gained 12.1% to close at $12.17 as the company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay for individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) surged 12.1% to close at $2.78.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) gained 11.9% to close at $67.63.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 9% to close at $5.28. Anavex Life Sciences recently reported results from proof of concept controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's dementia.
  • Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) climbed 8.5% to close at $33.12 after the company reported Q3 earnings.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares surged 7.4% to close at $17.36 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $500 million of senior secured notes due 2025.
  • Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) gained 7.4% to close at $21.57. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $50.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 7.3% to close at $6.16 after the company announced new CEO late Friday and also formed a subsidiary to accelerate development of its AI algorithm and cloud computing services.
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) rose 6.7% to close at $8.39.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 6% to close at $7.15 following a decision by the Trump administration to use the company's saliva test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 5.8% to close at $8.41 after the company announced a $3.4 million order from the Israeli government for its investigational COVID-19 product.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares dipped 24.3% to close at $2.19 on Monday following effectiveness of 1-for-20 reverse split.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares declined 19.8% to close at $4.62. Westwater Resources recently reported the receipt of 30 metric tonnes of graphite concentrate for pilot plant production.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 17.3% to close at $6.98. CHF Solutions recently announced data demonstrating benefit of aquadex therapy for the treatment of heart failure and COVID-19.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 16% to close at $5.38. Catalyst Biosciences recently received US patent for its anti-complement factor 3 portfolio of engineered proteases.
  • Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $3.76. Highway Holdings, last week, reported a $1.5 million manufacturing order for video gaming consoles from Playmaji.
  • American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) dropped 14.9% to close at $27.49 after the company rejected an acquisition offer from Athene Holding and instead announced Brookfield Asset Management would acquire a 20% stake in the company at $37 per share.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dropped 14.9% to close at $2.63.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 14.8% to close at $9.92 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and announced a price target of $9 per share.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 13.5% to close at $4.12. Organogenesis, last week, announced strong preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) declined 13.2% to close at $2.17. Hertz Global stock climbed around 143% on Friday following news the company secured $1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession financing commitments..
  • USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) dipped 12.4% to close at $9.15.
  • Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares declined 12% to close at $7.74. Kaleido Biosciences will present data from MMT programs at upcoming scientific conferences.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 11.9% to close at $1.26 after surging over 23% on Friday. Traders circulated an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares declined 11.9% to close at $4.01.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) fell 11.8% to close at $6.92. Hindenburg Researched, last week, released a negative short-seller report on Loop Industries.
  • Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) slipped 11.4% to close at $9.24. Flux Power, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 6.7% to close at $5.67. Vaxart, last week, announced the first subject has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 6.6% to close at $0.55 after declining over 6% on Friday. Color Star Technology recently announced plans to launch offline music festival series.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 5.9% to close at $2.57. SG Blocks and OSANG Healthcare reported a managed supply agreement and purchase order to distribute COVID-19 rapid test.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 5.6% to close at $2.55. The9 changed the ratio of ordinary shares each ADS represents from 3 to 30.
  • iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares fell 4.2% to close at $23.75. iHuman recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAMC + ACB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 19, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 16, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Aphria Earnings, Canopy's Distribution Deal, And A Big Conference
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 15, 2020
Cannabis Analyst Talks Canadian Price Deflation, Names Aphria Top Stock Pick
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com