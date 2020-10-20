58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares climbed 293.7% to close at $8.15 on Monday after climbing over 55% on Friday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares gained 91.3% to close at $4.40.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 79.2% to close at $1.41.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) gained 55.8% to close at $2.54 after declining over 15% on Friday.
- BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC) shares gained 45.4% to close at $88.69 after the company announced it would be acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals for $88.50 per share in cash.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares rose 41.6% to close at $3.54.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) shares surged 34.9% to close at $13.44 after the company agreed be acquired for $13.50 per share in cash..
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) shares gained 34.4% to close at $5.66 after gaining 18% on Friday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares rose 28.4% to close at $5.75.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares surged 20.9% to close at $16.44 after the company posted a 53% year-over-year rise in Q3 sales.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NASDAQ: AAMC) rose 19.8% to close at $23.87.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares gained 19.2% to close at $3.41. Liquidia announced postponement of special meeting of stockholders.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares surged 18.7% to close at $4.50.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) surged 18.1% to close at $4.83. MoneyGram recently reported a partnership with PayMaya Philippines to launch new digital capability to allow customers to send money from US to Philippines through visa direct.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) surged 18% to close at $2.36 after the company disclosed headline results of MTX110 Phase I DIPG study.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 17.2% to close at $4.71. Aurora Cannabis recently opted to part ways with Australia-based Cann Group. The Canadian cannabis company sold its 12% stake via off-market trades "to a small number of undisclosed buyers."
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 16.6% to close at $6.48. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) climbed 16.5% to close at $3.54 after the company announced it will resume operations at many theatres in the state of New York.
- South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: SMMC) rose 15.6% to close at $11.96 after the company announced it acquired Billtrust for $1.3 billion.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) surged 15.4% to close at $15.94 after the company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its's COVID-19 test which can be conducted at-home.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares gained 15.1% to close at $3.67.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) gained 14.2% to close at $4.67. Oblong, earlier during the month, announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) surged 13.9% to close at $20.86.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 13.3% to close at $5.64 after the company announced it plans to acquire BioSpecifics for $88.50 per share in cash.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) gained 12.3% to close at $16.11 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $18 per share.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) surged 12.3% to close at $2.4588. Condor Hospitality recently signed a settlement agreement with NHT Parties concerning the terminated merger agreement.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) gained 12.1% to close at $12.17 as the company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay for individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) surged 12.1% to close at $2.78.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) gained 11.9% to close at $67.63.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 9% to close at $5.28. Anavex Life Sciences recently reported results from proof of concept controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's dementia.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) climbed 8.5% to close at $33.12 after the company reported Q3 earnings.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares surged 7.4% to close at $17.36 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $500 million of senior secured notes due 2025.
- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) gained 7.4% to close at $21.57. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $50.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 7.3% to close at $6.16 after the company announced new CEO late Friday and also formed a subsidiary to accelerate development of its AI algorithm and cloud computing services.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) rose 6.7% to close at $8.39.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 6% to close at $7.15 following a decision by the Trump administration to use the company's saliva test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 5.8% to close at $8.41 after the company announced a $3.4 million order from the Israeli government for its investigational COVID-19 product.
Losers
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares dipped 24.3% to close at $2.19 on Monday following effectiveness of 1-for-20 reverse split.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares declined 19.8% to close at $4.62. Westwater Resources recently reported the receipt of 30 metric tonnes of graphite concentrate for pilot plant production.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 17.3% to close at $6.98. CHF Solutions recently announced data demonstrating benefit of aquadex therapy for the treatment of heart failure and COVID-19.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 16% to close at $5.38. Catalyst Biosciences recently received US patent for its anti-complement factor 3 portfolio of engineered proteases.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $3.76. Highway Holdings, last week, reported a $1.5 million manufacturing order for video gaming consoles from Playmaji.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) dropped 14.9% to close at $27.49 after the company rejected an acquisition offer from Athene Holding and instead announced Brookfield Asset Management would acquire a 20% stake in the company at $37 per share.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dropped 14.9% to close at $2.63.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 14.8% to close at $9.92 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and announced a price target of $9 per share.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 13.5% to close at $4.12. Organogenesis, last week, announced strong preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) declined 13.2% to close at $2.17. Hertz Global stock climbed around 143% on Friday following news the company secured $1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession financing commitments..
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) dipped 12.4% to close at $9.15.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares declined 12% to close at $7.74. Kaleido Biosciences will present data from MMT programs at upcoming scientific conferences.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 11.9% to close at $1.26 after surging over 23% on Friday. Traders circulated an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares declined 11.9% to close at $4.01.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) fell 11.8% to close at $6.92. Hindenburg Researched, last week, released a negative short-seller report on Loop Industries.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) slipped 11.4% to close at $9.24. Flux Power, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 6.7% to close at $5.67. Vaxart, last week, announced the first subject has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 6.6% to close at $0.55 after declining over 6% on Friday. Color Star Technology recently announced plans to launch offline music festival series.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 5.9% to close at $2.57. SG Blocks and OSANG Healthcare reported a managed supply agreement and purchase order to distribute COVID-19 rapid test.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 5.6% to close at $2.55. The9 changed the ratio of ordinary shares each ADS represents from 3 to 30.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares fell 4.2% to close at $23.75. iHuman recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
