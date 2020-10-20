Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on housing starts and permits for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing starts for September are expected to increase at a 1.451 million rate with permits projected at 1.500 million.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak at 10:50 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets