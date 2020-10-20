How Are European Markets Doing Today?

Major U.S. indices fell on Monday as the on-again-off-again hopes of a stimulus faded. The Dow lost 1.4%, the S&P shed 1.6%, and the Nasdaq declined 1.7%. All 11 S&P500 sectors ended the day lower. However, Dow futures are trading 0.47% higher and the S&P500 futures have gained 0.63% on last check Tuesday.

European markets are defying the negative sentiments from the U.S. and Asia in Tuesday's early trade as all major bourse are trading higher after starting the day on a softer note.

Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark is trading higher by 0.14% after Europe's construction output data for August showed 2.57% month-over-month growth on Monday. Current Account data for August showed a surplus of €19.9 billion, surpassing the expectation of €17.2 billion.

London's FTSE 100 is trading 0.20% higher at press time. Gains in consumer stocks are mostly offset by declines in energy, banks, and travel stocks. Investors will be watching the house price index data scheduled to release Tuesday.

Germany's DAX is trading 0.25% lower at publication time after the Producer Price Index showed 0.4% month-over-month growth in September. However, the Index declined 1% year-over-year, better than the expectation of a 1.4% decline. Automobile and tech stocks are dragging the index lower, partially offset by gains in bank stocks.

France's CAC 40 index is trading 0.53% higher, led by gains in financials and technology stocks, partially offset by declines in materials and healthcare stocks. There are no major events scheduled Tuesday.

Spain's IBEX index is higher by 0.45% in early trade. Sectors across the board are trading in green.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading near flat at 93.407. The dollar has weakened 0.09% against the Euro to $1.1777 but inched up against the Sterling to $1.2945.

ETFs to watch Tuesday: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) and SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (NYSE: FEZ), iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSE: EWU), iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSE: EZU)