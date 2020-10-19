Tesla Model Y Vehicles Recalled Over Inoperative Trailer Brake Lights

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) have issued a recall for the latter's Model Y vehicles over inoperative trailer brake lights.

What Happened: A software error prevents the trailer brake lights from functioning, according to an NHTSA statement — earlier noticed by Electrek.

The NHTSA said that the recall is applicable to certain 2020 Model Y vehicles that are equipped with a global rear lamp and tow package configuration.

Tesla has issued a firmware update over-the-air to remedy the error, according to the federal agency.

Why It Matters: There are at least 2,567 vehicles affected, as per the NHTSA.

A filing made with the NHTSA, suggests more than 97% of the affected population of vehicles had installed the firmware containing the correction.

South Korean authorities launched a probe into braking, steering, and autopilot functions of Tesla vehicles in July.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 2% lower at $430.83 on Monday and gained 0.61% in the after-hours session.