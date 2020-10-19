Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2020 5:17pm   Comments
Gainers

  • EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Isoray (AMEX:ISR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it terminated a previous Equity Distribution Agreement with Oppenheimer & Co. The company sold roughly 1.2 million shares at an average price of $0.738 for net proceeds of approximately $874,000.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. It also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Hertz (NYSE: HTZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced a new Chief Accounting Officer.

Losers

  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 1-for-100 stock split, effective Oct. 21.
  • BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a public offering in Canada and the US.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares are trading lower after the company announced worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares are trading lower after the company reported it received a request for additional information from the FDA related to the company's request for de novo classification and clearance of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator.

