10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After Hours Session
Gainers
- EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Isoray (AMEX:ISR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it terminated a previous Equity Distribution Agreement with Oppenheimer & Co. The company sold roughly 1.2 million shares at an average price of $0.738 for net proceeds of approximately $874,000.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. It also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Hertz (NYSE: HTZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced a new Chief Accounting Officer.
Losers
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 1-for-100 stock split, effective Oct. 21.
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a public offering in Canada and the US.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares are trading lower after the company announced worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares are trading lower after the company reported it received a request for additional information from the FDA related to the company's request for de novo classification and clearance of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator.
