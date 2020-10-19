Why Liquidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company said that on Oct. 16 it had received an unsolicited offer to enter into a License Agreement for the LIQ861 and has postponed its special meeting in order to fully consider the offer.

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables the precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and performance of a wide range of therapies. Liquidia is developing two product candidates from its own pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Liquidia shares traded up 17.83% to $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.10 and a 52-week low of $2.65.