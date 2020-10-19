Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Liquidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
Share:

Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company said that on Oct. 16 it had received an unsolicited offer to enter into a License Agreement for the LIQ861 and has postponed its special meeting in order to fully consider the offer.

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables the precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and performance of a wide range of therapies. Liquidia is developing two product candidates from its own pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Liquidia shares traded up 17.83% to $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.10 and a 52-week low of $2.65.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LQDA)

10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com