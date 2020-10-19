Tesla Begins Exporting China-Made Model 3s To Europe

Last month, it was rumored that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) would begin exporting made-in-China Model 3 sedans to Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe.

This was in contrast to Elon Musk's original statements that made-in-China vehicles would only be sold in the greater China region.

Tesla has begun exporting Shanghai-made Model 3s to more than 10 European countries that include Germany, Italy, Switzerland and France, Tesmanian reported Monday, citing Grace Tao, the vice president of Tesla China.

Benzinga's Take: This is interesting timing, considering that Gigafactory Berlin is rapidly approaching a point where it will be able to start hiring workers and building its own European cars. Tesla often produces more vehicles than it can sell, and if it can reduce shipping and delivery times, it will help the company in its push for a record-breaking fourth quarter.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.