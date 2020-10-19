Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Begins Exporting China-Made Model 3s To Europe

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Begins Exporting China-Made Model 3s To Europe

Last month, it was rumored that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) would begin exporting made-in-China Model 3 sedans to Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe.

This was in contrast to Elon Musk's original statements that made-in-China vehicles would only be sold in the greater China region.

Tesla has begun exporting Shanghai-made Model 3s to more than 10 European countries that include Germany, Italy, Switzerland and France, Tesmanian reported Monday, citing Grace Tao, the vice president of Tesla China. 

Benzinga's Take: This is interesting timing, considering  that Gigafactory Berlin is rapidly approaching a point where it will be able to start hiring workers and building its own European cars.  Tesla often produces more vehicles than it can sell, and if it can reduce shipping and delivery times, it will help the company in its push for a record-breaking fourth quarter. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

What You Need To Know In Options For This Week: Tesla, Snap, Netflix And More
Tesla Withdraws 'No-Questions-Asked' 7-Day Return Policy
Tesla Analyst Raises Price Target To $500 Ahead Of Q3 Print
3 Recent Electric Vehicle Headlines That Have Investors Buzzing
Monday's Market Minute: Potential Market Movers
Halliburton, IBM Earnings Today Kick Off Busy Week Of Corporate Reporting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs TesmanianNews Global Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com