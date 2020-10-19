41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares jumped 200% to $6.21 after climbing over 55% on Friday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC) shares climbed 44.5% to $88.16 after the company announced it would be acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals for $88.50 per share in cash.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) shares climbed 35.5% to $13.49 after the company agreed be acquired for $13.50 per share in cash..
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) jumped 30.1% to $2.12 after declining over 15% on Friday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) jumped 25.8% to $0.9899.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) shares rose 21.1% to $5.10 after gaining 18% on Friday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 20.8% to $3.6709 after the company announced it will resume operations at many theatres in the state of New York.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) surged 20.7% to $16.67 after the company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its's COVID-19 test which can be conducted at-home.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares rose 17.7% to $3.3650. Liquidia announced postponement of special meeting of stockholders.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 16.6% to $5.22
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 13.3% to $5.49. Anavex Life Sciences recently reported results from proof of concept controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's dementia.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 13.1% to $12.28 as the company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay for individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 13% to $4.62. MoneyGram recently reported a partnership with PayMaya Philippines to launch new digital capability to allow customers to send money from US to Philippines through visa direct.
- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) climbed 12.7% to $22.63. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $50.
- South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: SMMC) gained 12.6% to $11.65 after the company announced it acquired Billtrust for $1.3 billion.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) gained 12.5% to $2.2492 after the company disclosed headline results of MTX110 Phase I DIPG study.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) surged 12.3% to $16.10 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $18 per share.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) climbed 11.6% to $34.06 after the company reported Q3 earnings.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) gained 11.4% to $8.76.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 10.1% to $8.76 after the company announced a $3.4 million order from the Israeli government for its investigational COVID-19 product.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares surged 9.5% to $17.71 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $500 million of senior secured notes due 2025.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 9.2% to $2.73. Hertz Global stock climbed around 143% on Friday following news the company secured $1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession financing commitments..
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 6.6% to $12.80 following a 11% surge on Friday. fuboTV recently reported closing of public offering.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 5.3% to $6.32 after the company announced new CEO late Friday and also formed a subsidiary to accelerate development of its AI algorithm and cloud computing services.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 5.3% to $7.11 following a decision by the Trump administration to use the company's saliva test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 4.6% to $24.47. Nautilus, last week, announced the sale of Octane Fitness for $25 million.
Losers
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares tumbled 28.5% to $2.07 following effectiveness of 1-for-20 reverse split.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 18.2% to $6.90. CHF Solutions recently announced data demonstrating benefit of aquadex therapy for the treatment of heart failure and COVID-19.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) fell 17.3% to $26.72 after the company rejected an acquisition offer from Athene Holding and instead announced Brookfield Asset Management would acquire a 20% stake in the company at $37 per share.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 17% to $2.24. The9 changed the ratio of ordinary shares each ADS represents from 3 to 30.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) dropped 16.3% to $8.73. Flux Power, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 13.8% to $10.03 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and announced a price target of $9 per share.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 13.2% to $1.2410 after surging over 23% on Friday. Traders circulated an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares tumbled 10.8% to $3.95. Highway Holdings, last week, reported a $1.5 million manufacturing order for video gaming consoles from Playmaji.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares declined 10.6% to $22.15. iHuman recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares dropped 10.5% to $5.15. Westwater Resources recently reported the receipt of 30 metric tonnes of graphite concentrate for pilot plant production.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares dipped 9% to $4.33. Organogenesis, last week, announced strong preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 8% to $7.22. Hindenburg Researched, last week, released a negative short-seller report on Loop Industries.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 7.7% to $2.52. SG Blocks and OSANG Healthcare reported a managed supply agreement and purchase order to distribute COVID-19 rapid test.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 6.2% to $5.70. Vaxart, last week, announced the first subject has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 6% to $0.5536 after declining over 6% on Friday. Color Star Technology recently announced plans to launch offline music festival series.
