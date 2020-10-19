News Alert: US, Canada, Mexico Border Closures Extended To Nov. 21

The closure of the U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed for nonessential travel until at least Nov. 21, officials from the three countries announced on Monday.

To continue to limit the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Nov 21. We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to identify safe criteria to ease the restrictions in the future & support our border communities. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) October 19, 2020

Cross-border trucking and rail operations should remain unaffected by the continued closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico closed their shared land borders for nonessential travel in March.

The restrictions haven't had a significant direct impact on freight volumes. In fact, the closures have significantly reduced traffic at border crossings.

