John McClane Is Back In 'Die Hard' Action (For Advance Auto Parts)

Bruce Willis will reprise his iconic role as Det. John McClane, but "Die Hard" fans expecting a return to the big screen will be disappointed.

What Happened: Instead of battling villains, Willis' tough cop character is promoting a lineup of car batteries available at auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP). The two-minute commercial first aired during Fox's NFL telecast of Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday and focuses on McClane fixing his dead car battery with Advance Auto Parts' DieHard battery.

The commercial includes a major throwback to the original 1988 action film with appearances from De'voreaux White who played the limo driver Argyle.

Clarence Gilyard Jr., best known for playing Chuck Norris' partner on "Walker, Texas Ranger" reprised his second most famous role as Theo, one of the key "Die Hard" villains.

Why It's Important: Many die-hard "Die Hard" fans believe the franchise went downhill after the third film, so perhaps it's better Willis' character is making its TV commercial debut.

From a marketing perspective, the commercial might just work because it's entertaining and unique.

"The DieHard brand is known for its reliability, durability and power – qualities of John McClane in the ‘Die Hard' films," Jason McDonell, Advance Auto Parts Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in the press release. "The opportunity to bring the two together in a creative and bold way to inform, entertain and mobilize motorists was irresistible."

What's Next: Advance Auto Parts' commercial coincides with October's National Car Care Month and the company will air 30-second and 15-second versions nationally and in key markets.