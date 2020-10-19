Market Overview

John McClane Is Back In 'Die Hard' Action (For Advance Auto Parts)
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 9:19am   Comments
John McClane Is Back In 'Die Hard' Action For Advance Auto Parts

Bruce Willis will reprise his iconic role as Det. John McClane, but "Die Hard" fans expecting a return to the big screen will be disappointed.

What Happened: Instead of battling villains, Willis' tough cop character is promoting a lineup of car batteries available at auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP). The two-minute commercial first aired during Fox's NFL telecast of Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday and focuses on McClane fixing his dead car battery with Advance Auto Parts' DieHard battery.

The commercial includes a major throwback to the original 1988 action film with appearances from De'voreaux White who played the limo driver Argyle.

Clarence Gilyard Jr., best known for playing Chuck Norris' partner on "Walker, Texas Ranger" reprised his second most famous role as Theo, one of the key "Die Hard" villains.

Related Link: BofA: Auto Parts Retailers Have Strong Margins In $300B Market

Why It's Important: Many die-hard "Die Hard" fans believe the franchise went downhill after the third film, so perhaps it's better Willis' character is making its TV commercial debut.

From a marketing perspective, the commercial might just work because it's entertaining and unique.

"The DieHard brand is known for its reliability, durability and power – qualities of John McClane in the ‘Die Hard' films," Jason McDonell, Advance Auto Parts Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in the press release. "The opportunity to bring the two together in a creative and bold way to inform, entertain and mobilize motorists was irresistible."

What's Next: Advance Auto Parts' commercial coincides with October's National Car Care Month and the company will air 30-second and 15-second versions nationally and in key markets.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bruce Willis commercials Die Hard moviesNews Best of Benzinga

