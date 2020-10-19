33 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 34% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed headline results of MTX110 Phase I DIPG study.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 19.7% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced new CEO late Friday and also announced formation of Yiyi Technology subsidiary.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) rose 19.1% to $16.45 in pre-market trading after the company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 test which can be conducted at-home.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 17.8% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration announced it was providing the company's saliva test in Texas.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 15.4% to $12.53 in pre-market trading as the company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay for individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 14.4% to $0.90 in pre-market trading.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares rose 13.3% to $55.05 in pre-market trading. ConocoPhillips announced plans to acquire Concho Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at $9.7 billion.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 13.1% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday. Nano Dimension, earlier during the month, announced closing of $16.9 million registered direct offering.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 10.8% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after the company said new study from NIH found that nicotinamide riboside helps improve telomere dysfunction in human cells and mice.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) rose 9.6% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Friday.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 9.6% to $14.45 in pre-market trading. Enlivex Therapeutics, earlier during October, issued positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) rose 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Entasis Therapeutics will be having multiple data presentations at the Virtual ID Week.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after climbing over 55% on Friday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 8.6% to $25.40 in pre-market trading. Nautilus, last week, announced the sale of Octane Fitness for $25 million.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 7.8% to $12.95 in pre-market trading following a 11% surge on Friday. fuboTV recently reported closing of public offering.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 7.5% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. ADMA Biologics, last month, announced the launch of COVID-19 ImmunoRank Neutralization MICRO-ELISA for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in plasma.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 6.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after falling more than 6% on Friday.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 6.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after climbing over 13% on Friday.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) rose 6.2% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. SG Blocks and OSANG Healthcare reported a managed supply agreement and purchase order to distribute COVID-19 rapid test.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 5.2% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.2% to $5.85 in pre-market trading. Tilray’s Chief Revenue Officer reached a mutual decision to have Edward Wood Pastorius step down.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) shares fell 15.3% to $0.9313 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Friday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 13% to $0.5124 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Friday. Color Star Technology recently announced plans to launch offline music festival series.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 11.4% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% in the previous session. AirNet, last month, entered into equity purchase framework agreement with BitGeek Information Technology Co., Ltd.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 9.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after surging over 23% on Friday. Traders circulated an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 8.6% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after declining over 15% on Friday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 8.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after rising 8% on Friday.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 7.6% to $0.5820 in pre-market trading. Hudson Capital, last week, announced a merger agreement to acquire FreightHub.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 7.2% to $3.48 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia, last week, said its treatment for pediatric myopia progression was licensed by Bausch Health for Development and Commercialization in the US and Canada.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 6.8% to $0.96 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Friday. Farmmi recently received follow-on customer order for export to Canada.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 5.6% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Hertz Global stock climbed around 143% on Friday following news the company secured $1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession financing commitments..
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) fell 4.7% to $30.80 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, which will reinsure up to $10 billion of American Equity's fixed index annuity products, and acquire a 19.9% stake in the company at $37 per share..
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 4.6% to $5.80 in pre-market trading. Vaxart, last week, announced the first subject has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas