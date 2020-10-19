64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) stock climbed 142.7% to close at $2.50 on Friday following news the company secured $1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession financing commitments.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) shares jumped 46.3% to close at $27.80 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares gained 35.2% to close at $2.73 after the company and Blink entered into an exclusive Master Development and Production Agreement pursuant to which Blink's EV charging solutions will be deployed along with SG Blocks' container-based modular building structures.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) rose 28.2% to close at $7.04.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) surged 27.8% to close at $4.09. Oblong recently announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) rose 27.5% to close at $20.71 r after the company entered into a Third Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement with Bank of America, replacing its prior asset-based revolving credit facility and term loan.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) gained 26.7% to close at $25.00 after the company reported strong Q3 sales. The company also announced an all-stock merger with First Citizens BancShares.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 23.3% to close at $1.43 after declining over 6% on Thursday. Traders circulated an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) gained 22.9% to close at $43.52 after the company said it would be prepared to move forward with a transaction in which TRATON would acquire Navistar for $44.50 per share in cash.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) climbed 21.1% to close at $17.19 after the company reported it proactively withdrew its proposed share offering.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) gained 19.7% to close at $4.43. Highway Holdings, last week, reported a $1.5 million manufacturing order for video gaming consoles from Playmaji.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 18.2% to close at $3.70.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) surged 18.1% to close at $8.10 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29 per share.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) gained 18% to close at $2.49. Timothy Springer reported purchase of additional 276,703 shares at $2.00 per share in Form 4 filing on Wednesday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares climbed 17.9% to close at $15.22.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) shares gained 17.9% to close at $4.21.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) surged 17.8% to close at $3.91.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) rose 17.4% to close at $2.50 after the company reported a rise in its revenue for the third quarter.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 16.7% to close at $4.55.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 16.6% to close at $5.26.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) surged 16.5% to close at $22.23. Cambium Networks, last week, raised its Q3 preliminary sales guidance.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 16.2% to close at $1.03. Farmmi recently received follow-on customer order for export to Canada.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 16.1% to close at $4.40.
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) rose 14.8% to close at $3.03.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) surged 14.5% to close at $8.15. ClearPoint Neuro, last month, named Danilo D'Alessandro as CFO.
- PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) gained 14% to close at $12.84. PQ Group Holdings entered into an agreement to sell Performance Materials business for $650 million to The Jordan Company.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) rose 13.3% to close at $4.00 after the company reported a deal to become 49% owner in The Jordre Well, a CBD beverage company.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 13% to close at $5.31.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) gained 12.4% to close at $14.13 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $12 to $16.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) surged 11.9% to close at $80.38 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) jumped 11.3% to close at $12.01. fuboTV reported closing of public offering.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) gained 9.8% to close at $24.08. AnaptysBio recently reported positive topline data from GALLOP Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares gained 9.6% to close at $4.91 after surging over 22% on Thursday. Nano Dimension recently company priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 9.4% to close at $3.04, rebounding from recent weakness.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 8.2% to close at $31.90. Niu Technologies recently issued Q3 e-scooter sales volume update.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 8% to close at $1.22 after falling more than 15% on Thursday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) gained 7.6% to close at $4.52 as the company reported positive CHMP opinion for libmeldy for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 7.2% to close at $5.21. NuCana recently appointed Bali Muralidhar, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 7.1% to close at $2.05 as the company announced plans to develop ASLAN003 as next generation DHODH inhibitor in autoimmune conditions.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 6.9% to close at $38.95. Array Technologies shares jumped around 66% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $22 per share.
Losers
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 22.7% to close at $2.11.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares tumbled 21.3% to close at $3.96 on Friday. Calyxt priced 3.75 million shares at $4 per share.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 21.3% to close at $8.18 after the company announced Q3 earnings results.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dropped 20.1% to close at $6.31. The company late Thursday provided the full contents of its SITC abstract for its Phase 1 SURPASS trial.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) fell 19.9% to close at $5.84 following Q1 results. Biomerica posted a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 16.4% to close at $2.14 as the company priced 3.45 million share offering at $2.20 per share.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 16.3% to close at $2.41. Medalist Diversified REIT recently announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dipped 16.1% to close at $19.55 after the company's CEO said the company could revert to a 'base plan' without GM if necessary, potentially causing investor concerns that the deal may not pan out as expected.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares fell 15.9% to close at $3.59.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 15.6% to close at $1.8190. Can Fite Biopharma recently said an independent data monitoring committee recommended the company to continue with Phase III psoriasis study.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 15.5% to close at $1.63 after jumping over 69% on Thursday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 14.3% to close at $1.32 after surging over 52% on Thursday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) dropped 14.2% to close at $17.10 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $18 to $15 per share.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 12.7% to close at $0.2812. CHF Solutions recently announced data demonstrating benefit of aquadex therapy for the treatment of heart failure and COVID-19.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) tumbled 11.9% to close at $3.27.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dropped 11.1% to close at $11.01. Galera Therapeutics, last month, announced dosing of first patient in randomized, double-blind pilot Phase 2 clinical trial of GC4419 for COVID-19.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 10.6% to close at $0.0984 after the company filed for shelf of up to 47.4 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 10.5% to close at $9.30. Sorrento Therapeutics recently presented its Covid-19 product pipeline.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 9.7% to close at $1.03. Foresight Autonomous shares jumped 23% on Thursday after Aegis Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $2.50 price target..
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) declined 9.7% to close at $128.04 after the company reported downbeat Q3 EPS.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) fell 8.8% to close at $14.97 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 7% to close at $128.83. Galapagos and Servier disclosed unsuccessful topline results for Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6.4% to close at $2.18. Maraton Patent recently announced a joint venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-megawatt bitcoin mining data center.
- Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) fell 5.9% to close at $16.96 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
