Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Are European Markets Doing Today?
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2020 4:54am   Comments
Share:
How Are European Markets Doing Today?

Major U.S. futures are up on Monday on hopes of a stimulus before the presidential election. Dow Jones futures are trading 0.72% higher and the S&P500 futures are up 0.79% at press time. All European markets have advanced on Monday, taking cues for the economic recovery in Asia and the likelihood of Brexit trade talks during the week.

Euro Stoxx 50 index is trading 0.64% higher at press time. Investors will be watching Europe's construction output data for August scheduled to release Monday, along with speeches by various members of the European Central Bank.

London's FTSE 100 index is trading 0.12% higher, led by gains in aerospace and bank stocks, partially offset by a dip in travel and leisure names. 

Germany's DAX is has gained 0.23% in Monday's early trade, led by gains in major bank shares. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is scheduled to speak late Monday.

France's CAC 40 index is trading 0.82% higher at publication time, led by gains in consumer, energy, and industrial stocks. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Spain's IBEX index is 0.24% higher, driven by consumer and energy shares. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures have declined 0.17% to 93.517, giving up gains in early trade. The dollar has weakened 0.16% against the Euro to $1.1738 and 0.6% against the Sterling to $1.2995.

ETFs to watch Thursday: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) and SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (NYSE: FEZ), iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSE: EWU), iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSE: EZU

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FEZ + VGK)

European Indices See Bloodbath Over Fading US Stimulus Hopes
European Markets Shrug Wall Street And Asia Decline As Brexit Deadline Nears
China's Yuan Move, Stimulus Optimism Lift European Stocks
European Markets, US Index Futures Advance On Stimulus Optimism
Second Wave Of Pandemic Weakens Case For European Stocks
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: british pound CAC-40News Eurozone Futures Forex Global Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com