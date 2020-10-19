How Are European Markets Doing Today?

Major U.S. futures are up on Monday on hopes of a stimulus before the presidential election. Dow Jones futures are trading 0.72% higher and the S&P500 futures are up 0.79% at press time. All European markets have advanced on Monday, taking cues for the economic recovery in Asia and the likelihood of Brexit trade talks during the week.

Euro Stoxx 50 index is trading 0.64% higher at press time. Investors will be watching Europe's construction output data for August scheduled to release Monday, along with speeches by various members of the European Central Bank.

London's FTSE 100 index is trading 0.12% higher, led by gains in aerospace and bank stocks, partially offset by a dip in travel and leisure names.

Germany's DAX is has gained 0.23% in Monday's early trade, led by gains in major bank shares. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is scheduled to speak late Monday.

France's CAC 40 index is trading 0.82% higher at publication time, led by gains in consumer, energy, and industrial stocks. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Spain's IBEX index is 0.24% higher, driven by consumer and energy shares. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures have declined 0.17% to 93.517, giving up gains in early trade. The dollar has weakened 0.16% against the Euro to $1.1738 and 0.6% against the Sterling to $1.2995.

ETFs to watch Thursday: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) and SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (NYSE: FEZ), iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSE: EWU), iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSE: EZU)