Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- The NAHB housing market index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the housing market index coming in unchanged from the previous month at 83 in October.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets