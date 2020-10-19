How Are Asian Markets Doing Today?

Major U.S. indices saw volatility last week that ended on a negative note due to stalled stimulus talks. Asian and European markets ended lower last week on fears of rising coronavirus cases and choppy economic recovery.

Markets in Asia have advanced on Monday on the back of the latest economic data showing recovery.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index is trading 1.15% higher at press time with banks, retail, chemicals, and information technology stocks pushing up the index. The country's imports fell 17.2% year-over-year in September, compared to an expected decline of 21.4%. Exports fell 4.9% year-over-year, versus a 2.4% expected decline, while the trade surplus widened to 675 billion Yen from 248.6 billion Yen in August.

China's Shanghai Composite index is trading 0.28% lower after gaining in Monday's early trade. China's third-quarter GDP surged 4.9% year-over-year, marginally missing the consensus of 5.2% growth. GDP grew 2.9% quarter-over-quarter on top of 11.5% growth in the previous quarter. China's industrial production in September grew 6.9% year-over-year, beating the consensus of 5.8% growth. Fixed asset investment for September in China grew 0.8% year-over-year while the unemployment rate improved slightly to 5.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is trading 0.63% higher at press time, led by gains in financials and technology shares.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.07% higher on Monday with financials, industrial, healthcare, and technology stocks leading the charge.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading 1% higher at press time led by energy, FMCG, and PSU Bank stocks, partially offset by losses in autos and media stocks.

South Korea's KOSPI has gained 0.55% helped by financials and construction shares.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar index futures are trading 0.07% higher to 93.757. The dollar has gained a marginal 0.03% against the Japanese Yen to 105.44, and 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan to 6.7011.

Emerging Markets ETFs To Watch: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: VWO) and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: SPEM).