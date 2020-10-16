Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barstool Sportsbook Pennsylvania Launch Powers State To Record In September
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Barstool Sportsbook Pennsylvania Launch Powers State To Record In September

The state of Pennsylvania set a new monthly record for sports betting handle, powered by the launch of a new popular brand in September.

What Happened: Pennsylvania saw $463 million in sports betting handle in September. This beat the record of $365 set a month prior.

Online sports betting made up 89% of the total.

Related Link: New Jersey Sets Monthly State Sports Betting Record With $748.6M

Strong Barstool Launch: The Barstool Sportsbook app saw record downloads in its first weekend. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) owns a stake in Barstool Sports and is a partner on the app.

Barstool Sportsbook took in $29.9 million in bets for September, representing 7.2% of the monthly total.

Roundhill Investments estimates this figure would pro-rate to the mid-teens when adjusted for the fact the app was only live 13 of the month’s 30 days.

“No marketing spend. Got 7% total market share in 13 days in a month with 10 competitors already entrenched,” Barstool founder Dave Portnoy said on Twitter.

The Other Players: FanDuel, a Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) company, led the way in the state with $171.2 million in bets.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) was second with $118.8 million in bets.

Rush Street Interactive, which is going public with SPAC dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT), came in third with $64 million.

LegalSportsReport notes FanDuel saw its market share drop from 40.9% to 37.0% and Rush Street dropped from 15.7% to 13.8%.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PENN)

New Jersey Sets Monthly State Sports Betting Record With $748.6M
Which Casino Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
3 More Reasons To Wager On The Sports Betting ETF
Fox Is An Under-The-Radar Play On US Sports Gambling
SiriusXM Likely Keeping Howard Stern, Could Lose Portnoy, Barstool Sports
Sports Betting Apps Have Low Awareness Despite Large Advertising Spend: Survey
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barstool Sports Barstool Sportsbook Dave Portnoy Fanduel Roundhill InvestmentsNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com