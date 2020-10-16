Why Orchard Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares were trading higher on Friday after the company received a positive CHMP opinion for Libmeldy in early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy.

Orchard Therapeutics is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. It operates in three geographic regions: the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States.

Orchard Rx is focusing on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, used for the treatment of ADA-SCID five lentiviral product candidates.

Orchard Therapeutics shares traded up 8.33% to $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.93 and a 52-week low of $3.83.