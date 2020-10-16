Market Overview

Why Adaptimmune's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2020 3:27pm   Comments
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are trading lower on Friday. The company late Thursday provided the full contents of its SITC abstract for its Phase 1 SURPASS trial.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on providing novel cell therapies to patients, particularly in solid tumors. It has developed a comprehensive proprietary platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. Its programs include MAGE-A10 T-cell therapy, NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER, AFP SPEAR T-cell, MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cell therapy and NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell for multiple cancer types.

Adaptimmune shares traded down 17.72% to $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.40 and a 52-week low of 71 cents.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care General

