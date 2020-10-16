50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) stock jumped 95.1% to $2.0098 following news the company secured $1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession financing commitments.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares jumped 37.9% to $2.7850 after the company and Blink entered into an exclusive Master Development and Production Agreement pursuant to which Blink's EV charging solutions will be deployed along with SG Blocks' container-based modular building structures.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) gained 28.6% to $25.37 after the company reported strong Q3 sales. The company also announced an all-stock merger with First Citizens BancShares.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) surged 21% to $42.87 after the company said it would be prepared to move forward with a transaction in which TRATON would acquire Navistar for $44.50 per share in cash.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) gained 19.5% to $3.8250. Oblong recently announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 19.1% to $5.34 after surging over 22% on Thursday. Nano Dimension recently company priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) surged 19% to $2.51. Timothy Springer reported purchase of additional 276,703 shares @ $2.00/share in Form 4 filing on Wednesday.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) climbed 18.6% to $4.2350.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) gained 16.6% to $14.65 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $12 to $16.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 16.4% to $1.35 after declining over 6% on Thursday. Traders circulated an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) surged 16.5% to $7.99 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29 per share.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 15.6% to $14.93.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) climbed 15.3% to $5.42.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 15.1% to $3.6027.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 14.8% to $4.82 as the company reported positive CHMP opinion for libmeldy for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 14.2% to $1.2901 after falling more than 15% on Thursday.
- PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) gained 13.6% to $12.80. PQ Group Holdings entered into an agreement to sell Performance Materials business for $650 million to The Jordan Company.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) surged 12.8% to $81.04 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) rose 12.2% to $2.39 after the company reported a rise in its revenue for the third quarter.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) rose 11.6% to $15.84 after the company reported it proactively withdrew its proposed share offering.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) gained 11.6% to $24.50. AnaptysBio recently reported positive topline data from GALLOP Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 11.5% to $0.9885. Farmmi recently received follow-on customer order for export to Canada.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 11.4% to $40.59. Array Technologies shares jumped around 66% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $22 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 11.1% to $3.09, rebounding from recent weakness.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) gained 9.4% to $11.80. fuboTV reported closing of public offering.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 8.8% to $32.08. Niu Technologies recently issued Q3 e-scooter sales volume update.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 5% to $5.10. NuCana recently appointed Bali Muralidhar, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 4% to $1.9901 as the company announced plans to develop ASLAN003 as next generation DHODH inhibitor in autoimmune conditions.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares dipped 20.2% to $4.0150. Calyxt priced 3.75 million shares at $4 per share.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 19.6% to $1.2381 after surging over 52% on Thursday.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 19.2% to $1.56 after jumping over 69% on Thursday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dropped 19% to $6.40. The company late Thursday provided the full contents of its SITC abstract for its Phase 1 SURPASS trial.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) fell 18.1% to $5.97 following Q1 results. Biomerica posted a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 17.8% to $8.54 after the company announced Q3 earnings results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares declined 15.2% to $1.83. Can Fite Biopharma recently said an independent data monitoring committee recommended the company to continue with Phase III psoriasis study.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dipped 15.1% to $19.78 after the company's CEO said the company could revert to a 'base plan' without GM if necessary, potentially causing investor concerns that the deal may not pan out as expected.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 13.3% to $2.22 as the company priced 3.45 million share offering at $2.20 per share.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 12.5% to $2.52. Medalist Diversified REIT recently announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 11.5% to $0.0974 after the company filed for shelf of up to 47.4 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) dropped 11.5% to $17.64 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $18 to $15 per share.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) declined 11% to $3.80.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 10.6% to $8.16. SPI Energy announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shaanxi Tongjia Automobile Co.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 9.9% to $2.46.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 9.7% to $1.03. Foresight Autonomous shares jumped 23% on Thursday after Aegis Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $2.50 price target..
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) dropped 8.1% to $130.35 after the company reported downbeat Q3 EPS.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) dipped 7.4% to $15.19 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 7.1% to $1.2255 after gaining more than 67% on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions, last month, said it completed sale of firstPRO recruitment business unit for $3.3 million in cash.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 7% to $128.75. Galapagos and Servier disclosed unsuccessful topline results for Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6% to $2.19. Maraton Patent recently announced a joint venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-megawatt bitcoin mining data center.
- Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) fell 5.5% to $17.02 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas