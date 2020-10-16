Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 168 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

(NYSE: PG). Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: ELTK) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high. Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ: KXIN)'s stock gained the most, trading up 110.53% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares hit $145.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE: PG) shares hit $145.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $473.75 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.

(NYSE: TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $473.75 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $231.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE: MCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $231.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $384.86 for a change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $384.86 for a change of up 1.14%. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.44 on Friday, moving up 0.87%.

(NYSE: DHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.44 on Friday, moving up 0.87%. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $561.00.

(NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $561.00. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.

(NYSE: UNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $180.67. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.

(NYSE: LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $180.67. The stock was up 1.66% for the day. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $530.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.

(NYSE: NOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $530.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares broke to $657.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.66%.

(NYSE: BLK) shares broke to $657.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.66%. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $170.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.

(NYSE: CAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $170.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a yearly high of $167.23. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE: TGT) shares hit a yearly high of $167.23. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session. Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $112.97 with a daily change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE: CNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $112.97 with a daily change of up 1.22%. Deere (NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $243.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.7%.

(NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $243.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.7%. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $285.74.

(NYSE: FDX) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $285.74. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $207.33. Shares traded up 1.2%.

(NYSE: ITW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $207.33. Shares traded up 1.2%. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $444.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%.

(NYSE: HUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $444.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $224.81 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.

(NYSE: DG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $224.81 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $313.04 with a daily change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE: VEEV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $313.04 with a daily change of up 0.1%. Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.19.

(NYSE: ETN) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.19. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock hit a yearly high price of $327.37. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

(NYSE: CP) stock hit a yearly high price of $327.37. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.70 Friday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NYSE: TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.70 Friday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.55.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.55. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.75 Friday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PTON) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.75 Friday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.70.

(NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.70. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $227.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.

(NYSE: CMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $227.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were up 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.54.

(NYSE: A) shares were up 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.54. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $138.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

(NYSE: PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $138.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ: PCAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.33. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

(NYSE: KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.33. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $121.10. Shares traded down 0.73%.

(NYSE: BBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $121.10. Shares traded down 0.73%. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $357.93. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $357.93. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares set a new yearly high of $29.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE: NIO) shares set a new yearly high of $29.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

(NYSE: BLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) stock made a new 52-week high of $251.78 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

(NYSE: ROK) stock made a new 52-week high of $251.78 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day. Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $226.47. Shares traded up 1.41%.

(NYSE: PH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $226.47. Shares traded up 1.41%. D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares were down 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.21 for a change of down 0.1%.

(NYSE: DHI) shares were down 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.21 for a change of down 0.1%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $50.22 with a daily change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE: ADM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $50.22 with a daily change of up 0.17%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were down 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.52.

(NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were down 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.52. Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $343.00.

(NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $343.00. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares hit a yearly high of $86.80. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

(NYSE: LEN) shares hit a yearly high of $86.80. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session. Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.

(NYSE: CTVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%. AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.00.

(NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.00. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $322.98. Shares traded up 3.47%.

(NASDAQ: BGNE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $322.98. Shares traded up 3.47%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $381.42.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $381.42. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: IMMU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares were up 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.72 for a change of up 0.99%.

(NYSE: ROL) shares were up 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.72 for a change of up 0.99%. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.86 for a change of down 0.14%.

(NYSE: NET) shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.86 for a change of down 0.14%. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares hit $145.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE: BR) shares hit $145.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares were down 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4,530.00 for a change of down 0.73%.

(NYSE: NVR) shares were down 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4,530.00 for a change of down 0.73%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.

(NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $400.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE: TYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $400.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.56 Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MDB) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.56 Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $315.43 with a daily change of down 0.5%.

(NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $315.43 with a daily change of down 0.5%. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $192.94 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

(NYSE: IEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $192.94 with a daily change of up 0.93%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $363.90.

(NASDAQ: POOL) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $363.90. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.43 for a change of down 0.92%.

(NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.43 for a change of down 0.92%. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.63 on Friday, moving down 0.3%.

(NYSE: BKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.63 on Friday, moving down 0.3%. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $114.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $114.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $213.99.

(NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $213.99. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $206.10. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

(NYSE: WHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $206.10. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.30 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.

(NYSE: AVLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.30 on Friday, moving up 0.31%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.92.

(NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.92. Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $210.16. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

(NYSE: MOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $210.16. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.84. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NDSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.84. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.

(NYSE: EMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%. Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE: PKG) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.93 with a daily change of up 0.84%.

(NYSE: CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.93 with a daily change of up 0.84%. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares set a new yearly high of $66.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE: GGG) shares set a new yearly high of $66.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were down 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.22 for a change of down 0.58%.

(NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were down 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.22 for a change of down 0.58%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to $148.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to $148.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares set a new yearly high of $33.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE: LB) shares set a new yearly high of $33.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.82.

(NYSE: FND) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.82. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares hit $62.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE: PWR) shares hit $62.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $200.37. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $200.37. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.58. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

(NYSE: PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.58. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.90. The stock was up 7.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ: DADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.90. The stock was up 7.9% for the day. IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $59.30. Shares traded down 0.44%.

(NYSE: IAA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $59.30. Shares traded down 0.44%. GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $85.50 with a daily change of up 1.27%.

(NYSE: GRUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $85.50 with a daily change of up 1.27%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $263.40.

(NYSE: DECK) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $263.40. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares broke to $14.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.52%.

(NASDAQ: FLEX) shares broke to $14.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.52%. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares hit $87.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ: DNKN) shares hit $87.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE: EV) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares were up 10.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.84.

(NASDAQ: CRSP) shares were up 10.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.84. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares hit a yearly high of $108.66. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AAXN) shares hit a yearly high of $108.66. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.53 with a daily change of up 3.09%.

(NYSE: AGCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.53 with a daily change of up 3.09%. Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

(NYSE: HBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly high of $101.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly high of $101.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $146.06 Friday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

(NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $146.06 Friday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares hit $104.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.58%.

(NASDAQ: BPMC) shares hit $104.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.58%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.03%.

(NYSE: DKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.03%. Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.12 with a daily change of up 0.99%.

(NYSE: HUN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.12 with a daily change of up 0.99%. Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares hit $24.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.3%.

(NASDAQ: WEN) shares hit $24.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.3%. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.97 for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.97 for a change of up 0.5%. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares hit $74.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.

(NASDAQ: TXRH) shares hit $74.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new yearly high of $126.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new yearly high of $126.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.58. Shares traded down 3.07%.

(NASDAQ: NEO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.58. Shares traded down 3.07%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.11.

(NYSE: BHVN) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.11. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares hit a yearly high of $17.67. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) shares hit a yearly high of $17.67. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.36.

(NYSE: TFII) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.36. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares hit a yearly high of $100.30. The stock traded down 3.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TWST) shares hit a yearly high of $100.30. The stock traded down 3.45% on the session. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.20 with a daily change of down 0.24%.

(NYSE: KBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.20 with a daily change of down 0.24%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.50 on Friday, moving down 3.7%.

(NASDAQ: EXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.50 on Friday, moving down 3.7%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ: FATE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Delaware) Common Stock (AMEX: ATNM) shares were up 3.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22 for a change of up 3.36%.

(AMEX: ATNM) shares were up 3.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22 for a change of up 3.36%. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares hit $51.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%.

(NASDAQ: CROX) shares hit $51.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.44 on Friday, moving up 0.1%.

(NYSE: HASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.44 on Friday, moving up 0.1%. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.35 on Friday morning, moving up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ: TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.35 on Friday morning, moving up 0.46%. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.50.

(NYSE: MDC) shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.50. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.66. Shares traded up 1.88%.

(NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.66. Shares traded up 1.88%. LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.98 on Friday morning, moving down 0.66%.

(NASDAQ: LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.98 on Friday morning, moving down 0.66%. JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.82. Shares traded up 2.02%.

(NYSE: JKS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.82. Shares traded up 2.02%. Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares hit $27.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ: CVET) shares hit $27.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.55%. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.16 on Friday morning, moving up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ: FELE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.16 on Friday morning, moving up 0.38%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $61.77. Shares traded up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ: CWST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $61.77. Shares traded up 0.05%. Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares hit $67.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.82%.

(NYSE: SXT) shares hit $67.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.82%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) shares set a new yearly high of $50.06 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.

(NYSE: WOR) shares set a new yearly high of $50.06 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session. iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%. TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.59 with a daily change of down 0.36%.

(NYSE: TPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.59 with a daily change of down 0.36%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.44 on Friday, moving up 10.04%.

(NASDAQ: NIU) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.44 on Friday, moving up 10.04%. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.90. Shares traded up 12.62%.

(NYSE: BMI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.90. Shares traded up 12.62%. Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.23. Shares traded down 2.86%.

(NYSE: EGO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.23. Shares traded down 2.86%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit $14.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit $14.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.12.

(NYSE: SSTK) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.12. Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares hit $44.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) shares hit $44.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to $31.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to $31.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.04%.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.04%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.40.

(NASDAQ: RCKT) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.40. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.

(NYSE: EVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.39. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.39. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session. M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.44 on Friday morning, moving down 1.69%.

(NYSE: MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.44 on Friday morning, moving down 1.69%. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares set a new yearly high of $104.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares set a new yearly high of $104.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit a yearly high of $33.11. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit a yearly high of $33.11. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares broke to $40.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.86%.

(NASDAQ: STOK) shares broke to $40.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.86%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $88.00 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ: CSWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $88.00 with a daily change of up 0.56%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $165.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $165.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.00. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.00. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session. Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.02.

(NYSE: WDR) shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.02. Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.

(NASDAQ: RTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%. Kraton (NYSE: KRA) shares broke to $29.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.07%.

(NYSE: KRA) shares broke to $29.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.07%. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.53%.

(NASDAQ: STKL) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.53%. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.85. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.85. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares hit $25.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%.

(NYSE: NLS) shares hit $25.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%. Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.75. The stock was up 8.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.75. The stock was up 8.91% for the day. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.44. Shares traded up 3.84%.

(NASDAQ: CBAY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.44. Shares traded up 3.84%. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 10.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.81.

(NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 10.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.81. Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.14.

(NASDAQ: COWN) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.14. Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was up 10.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was up 10.59% on the session. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.54. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE: HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.54. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.50. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.50. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.89 with a daily change of up 4.07%.

(NASDAQ: NFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.89 with a daily change of up 4.07%. Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) shares were up 3.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.00 for a change of up 3.24%.

(NASDAQ: SGC) shares were up 3.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.00 for a change of up 3.24%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Friday. The stock was up 3.91% for the day.

(NYSE: SI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Friday. The stock was up 3.91% for the day. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares were up 22.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.49.

(NASDAQ: ALDX) shares were up 22.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.49. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.00. The stock was up 9.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NNDM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.00. The stock was up 9.71% for the day. Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Friday, moving up 5.41%.

(NYSE: LOAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Friday, moving up 5.41%. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.09. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.

(NYSE: FTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.09. The stock was up 2.36% for the day. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.29 on Friday, moving up 6.85%.

(NASDAQ: BGFV) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.29 on Friday, moving up 6.85%. Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.52 with a daily change of up 2.25%.

(NASDAQ: IEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.52 with a daily change of up 2.25%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares broke to $2.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%.

(NASDAQ: PME) shares broke to $2.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%. Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.50. The stock traded up 110.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KXIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.50. The stock traded up 110.53% on the session. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.39. The stock traded up 14.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CLPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.39. The stock traded up 14.47% on the session. Goldfield Corporation (The) Common Stock (AMEX: GV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%.

(AMEX: GV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%. Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.6%.

(NASDAQ: AMTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.6%. Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.29%.

(NASDAQ: SPRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.29%. Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $3.99. The stock traded up 8.45% on the session.

(NYSE: NTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $3.99. The stock traded up 8.45% on the session. Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.93 this morning. The stock was up 18.72% on the session.

