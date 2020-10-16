Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 168 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).
- Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ: KXIN)'s stock gained the most, trading up 110.53% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares hit $145.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $473.75 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $231.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $384.86 for a change of up 1.14%.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.44 on Friday, moving up 0.87%.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $561.00.
- Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $180.67. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $530.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares broke to $657.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.66%.
- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $170.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a yearly high of $167.23. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $112.97 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $243.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.7%.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $285.74.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $207.33. Shares traded up 1.2%.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $444.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $224.81 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $313.04 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.19.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock hit a yearly high price of $327.37. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.70 Friday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.55.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.75 Friday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.70.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $227.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were up 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.54.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $138.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.33. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $121.10. Shares traded down 0.73%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $357.93. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares set a new yearly high of $29.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) stock made a new 52-week high of $251.78 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $226.47. Shares traded up 1.41%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares were down 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.21 for a change of down 0.1%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $50.22 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were down 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.52.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $343.00.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares hit a yearly high of $86.80. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.00.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $322.98. Shares traded up 3.47%.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $381.42.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares were up 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.72 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.86 for a change of down 0.14%.
- Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares hit $145.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
- NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares were down 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4,530.00 for a change of down 0.73%.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $400.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.56 Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $315.43 with a daily change of down 0.5%.
- IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $192.94 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $363.90.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.43 for a change of down 0.92%.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.63 on Friday, moving down 0.3%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $114.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $213.99.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $206.10. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.30 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.92.
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $210.16. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.84. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.93 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares set a new yearly high of $66.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were down 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.22 for a change of down 0.58%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to $148.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares set a new yearly high of $33.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.82.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares hit $62.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $200.37. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.58. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.90. The stock was up 7.9% for the day.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $59.30. Shares traded down 0.44%.
- GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $85.50 with a daily change of up 1.27%.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $263.40.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares broke to $14.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.52%.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares hit $87.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares were up 10.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.84.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares hit a yearly high of $108.66. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.53 with a daily change of up 3.09%.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly high of $101.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $146.06 Friday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares hit $104.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.58%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.03%.
- Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.12 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares hit $24.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.3%.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.97 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares hit $74.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new yearly high of $126.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.58. Shares traded down 3.07%.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.11.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares hit a yearly high of $17.67. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.36.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares hit a yearly high of $100.30. The stock traded down 3.45% on the session.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.20 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.50 on Friday, moving down 3.7%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Delaware) Common Stock (AMEX: ATNM) shares were up 3.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22 for a change of up 3.36%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares hit $51.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.44 on Friday, moving up 0.1%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.35 on Friday morning, moving up 0.46%.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.50.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.66. Shares traded up 1.88%.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.98 on Friday morning, moving down 0.66%.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.82. Shares traded up 2.02%.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares hit $27.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.55%.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.16 on Friday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $61.77. Shares traded up 0.05%.
- Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares hit $67.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.82%.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) shares set a new yearly high of $50.06 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.59 with a daily change of down 0.36%.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.44 on Friday, moving up 10.04%.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.90. Shares traded up 12.62%.
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.23. Shares traded down 2.86%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit $14.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.12.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares hit $44.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to $31.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.04%.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.40.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
- SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.39. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.44 on Friday morning, moving down 1.69%.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares set a new yearly high of $104.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit a yearly high of $33.11. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares broke to $40.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.86%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $88.00 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $165.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.00. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.02.
- Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
- Kraton (NYSE: KRA) shares broke to $29.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.07%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.53%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.85. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares hit $25.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.75. The stock was up 8.91% for the day.
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.44. Shares traded up 3.84%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 10.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.81.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.14.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was up 10.59% on the session.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.54. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.50. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.89 with a daily change of up 4.07%.
- Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) shares were up 3.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.00 for a change of up 3.24%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Friday. The stock was up 3.91% for the day.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares were up 22.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.49.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.00. The stock was up 9.71% for the day.
- Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Friday, moving up 5.41%.
- Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.09. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.29 on Friday, moving up 6.85%.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.52 with a daily change of up 2.25%.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares broke to $2.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.50. The stock traded up 110.53% on the session.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.39. The stock traded up 14.47% on the session.
- Goldfield Corporation (The) Common Stock (AMEX: GV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.6%.
- Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.29%.
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $3.99. The stock traded up 8.45% on the session.
- Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.93 this morning. The stock was up 18.72% on the session.
