Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Share:

 

During Friday's morning session, 12 companies made new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

  • Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 13.28% to reach its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.71.
  • Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) stock hit a yearly low of $12.96. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Friday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
  • Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) shares were down 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.50.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares moved down 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.80, drifting down 1.76%.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Friday morning, moving down 2.06%.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CDOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock traded down 2.2%.
  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares were down 13.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.07.
  • 1347 PIH (NASDAQ: PIH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Friday morning, moving down 4.98%.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.59 and moving down 2.43%.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMA + CLI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Grifols To Buy Geriatric Pharma Startup Alkahest
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com