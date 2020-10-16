Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 12 companies made new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.71.

