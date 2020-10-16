Market Overview

Why Vivopower's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2020 10:40am   Comments
Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company's Australian subsidiary, Kenshaw Electric, won a $1.3 million contract with an Australian data center to supply and install emergency backup generators.

Vivopower International is a solar power company. The company provides energy infrastructure generation, distribution solutions and also engaged in the development, construction, and sale of photovoltaic(PV) solar projects.

Vivopower International shares traded up 1.22% to $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.33 and a 52-week low of 59 cents.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

