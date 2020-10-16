Market Overview

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2020 10:28am   Comments
Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher on Friday after Credit Suisse maintained its Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $30 to $32 per share.

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

Snap shares traded up 0.71% to $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.56 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2020StifelMaintainsBuy
Oct 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

