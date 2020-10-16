Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher on Friday after Credit Suisse maintained its Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $30 to $32 per share.

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

Snap shares traded up 0.71% to $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.56 and a 52-week low of $7.89.